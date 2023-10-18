1 Old Mill Dr., No. 921, Toronto

Asking price: $1,950,000 (July 2023)

Selling price: $1,950,000 (August 2023)

Previous selling prices: $1,585,000 (June 2021); $1,260,000 (February 2020); $1,062,523 (April 2015)

Taxes: $6,823 (2023)

Days on the market: 42

Listing and buyer’s agent: Motria Dzulynsky, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Open this photo in gallery: The eight-year-old unit has nine-foot ceilings and full-height windows.Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

About 30 visitors toured this 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom unit located in the southwest corner of an upscale building in Bloor West Village. There were few other similar options to be found in the area at the time, and two offers came in after about a month and a half on the market. The better of the two matched the asking price.

“This was a very well spaced out and designed three-bedroom, corner unit that was bright with great views, and big outdoor spaces that wrapped around, so it was a unique offering in many ways,” said agent Motria Dzulynsky.

“The buyer didn’t want to lose out on this one.”

Open this photo in gallery: A major highlight in the unit is the kitchen with a pantry and a movable island with quartz countertops.Re/Max Professionals Inc.

What they got

This eight-year-old unit has nine-foot ceilings, full-height windows and two balconies accessible from the living room and each bedroom.

The seller also renovated and upgraded various elements in the past two years. A major highlight includes a kitchen with a pantry and a movable island with quartz countertops.

The primary suite, set away from the other bedrooms, has a walk-in closet and a five-piece bathroom. There is another full-size bathroom and a laundry room.

The unit includes a storage locker and two parking spots. Monthly fees of $1,320 cover 24-hour concierge and use of the gym, indoor pool and rooftop deck.

Open this photo in gallery: There are two balconies accessible from the living room and each bedroom.Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Open this photo in gallery: The primary suite has a walk-in closet and a five-piece bathroom.Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The agent’s take

“It’s a great location in Bloor West Village, steps to the subway, Humber River, restaurants and shops,” said Ms. Dzulynsky.

“It’s a Tridel building, very well designed with a large, common outdoor space with views of the city.”