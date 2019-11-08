 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Bluffs home comes with access to a shared tennis court

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Done Deal, 3 Lakehill Cres., Toronto.

Summerhill Prestige Real Estate Ltd.

3 Lakehill Crescent, Toronto

Asking price: $2.15-million

Selling price: $2.1-million

Taxes: $8,697 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Dina Maglietta and David Knox, Summerhill Prestige Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home backs onto Cathedral Bluffs Park and Lake Ontario.

Summerhill Prestige Real Estate Ltd.

When this custom home was listed early this year, cold weather and bare trees made it difficult for buyers to really appreciate its scenic setting backing onto Cathedral Bluffs Park and Lake Ontario. Once the south-facing backyard was in full bloom, a $149,000 price drop triggered an influx of new and repeat visitors early June.

“We started when … we thought winter was ending, then we had this big snowstorm,” agent Dina Maglietta said.

“So, when buyers first saw it, there was snow. Then when they returned, it was beautiful and green with flowers, so people fell in love with it and that’s when we got an offer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home boasts a stately French Regency design.

Summerhill Prestige Real Estate Ltd.

The land beneath the former cottage of one of Scarborough’s early settlers was years ago severed into smaller plots, including two sharing a tennis court between them. One of those properties is this 40-year-old residence with a double garage, five-bedroom plan and multiple walkouts to the 60-by-227-foot lot.

Ample room is provided for indoor engagements with both formal living and dining rooms and casual entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

The agent’s take

“It’s situated on part of the old McCowan estate, so it has some nice history, and it backs onto the Bluffs and Cathedral Bluffs Park,” Ms. Maglietta said.

“It was a bonus for each homeowner to have the tennis court there," she said.

The home’s stately French Regency design is also befitting of the pastoral backdrop. “It’s an estate-like property, very beautiful and set back from the road,” Ms. Maglietta said.

“Because it’s a centre hall plan, it’s very generous in terms of room sizes.”

