Builder’s house finds market niche to sell above asking

Open this photo in gallery: The Print Market

22 Forest Ridge Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $5,499,000 (April 2024)

Selling price: $5,618,018 (April 2024)

Taxes: $22,273 (2023)

Days on the market: zero

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: On the main floor, there is a dining room and eat-in kitchen.The Print Market

April proved a good time to list this eight-year-old house, lived in by the builder himself, because buyers looking for homes in the upscale neighbourhood of Forest Hill North had little else to choose from. However, one of the few potential competing properties happened to be right next door - a near identical house by the same builder where he’d also lived for several years. That house had been on and off the market with asking prices of between $5.8-million and $6.2-million since last year.

“When you look at Upper Forest Hill Village, there’s never really a lot on the market to begin with, especially a new home,” said agent Andre Kutyan.

“If [the neighbour] came back on the market, the likelihood is they’d come down to mid $5-million,” said Mr. Kutyan. “We needed to be pre-emptive with this one and beat them to the punch.”

The house was priced strategically at $5,499,000 and Mr. Kutyan let colleagues with possible buyers know of the opportunity and the availability of preview tours. The day the listing went public, two offers appeared.

“When we hit MLS, I’ve already got the momentum behind me, so that’s how I can get a sale like this done in less than 12 hours and [get] over asking,” Mr. Kuytan said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The primary bedroom has 11-foot ceilings, a dressing room, a balcony and the largest of the home’s seven bathrooms.The Print Market

This four-bedroom house has a limestone and brick façade and 4,524 square feet of living space above grade.

On the main floor is an office and two entertaining areas as well as a dining room and eat-in kitchen designed by Falcon Kitchens, with access to a stone patio and yard on the 50-by 121-foot lot.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has 11-foot ceilings, a dressing room, a balcony and the largest of the home’s seven bathrooms.

The basement has heated flooring, built-in speakers and entry into the double garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home has two entertaining areas.The Print Market

“[My client] didn’t spare any expense for this own home,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“Like, the Falcon Kitchens is by one of the premier kitchen companies in Toronto.”