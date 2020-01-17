 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Bully bid adds extra $109,200 for bungalow near proposed subway line

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

933 Pape Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $888,800

Selling price: $998,000

Previous selling prices: $263,000 (2002); $156,000 (1998)

Taxes: $3,561 (2019)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Stephen Sun, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

A renovation closed off the living-room fireplace but opened up the kitchen and dining space.

Agent Stephen Sun expected this detached bungalow would be compared to properties on quieter, side streets, so it was priced less than $900,000. However, one visitor tacked $109,200 onto that number just days before the scheduled offer night mid-October.

“We had quite a bit of interest and a lot of people wanted to come to the open house, but we had to cancel it,” Mr. Sun said.

“This pocket is getting really attractive because of the new subway coming … and the area will get more expensive when the line is there, so in the future, there is a lot of upside to the area.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen was recently updated.

This two-bedroom house on a 25-foot-by-100-foot lot dates back to the 1960s, but was recently refitted with new roofing, windows and operating systems, as well as an updated kitchen and two bathrooms, including one with heated floors.

Though the living room fireplace has been closed off, walls were removed and the kitchen and dining spaces opened up. The basement has completely gutted and now acts as a recreation area with guest rooms.

A new concrete floor has been poured in the garage.

The agent’s take

“It’s very attractive to a younger crowd that doesn’t want to do any renovations,” Mr. Sun said.

“But, there is a laneway at the back, so it is possible to do a coach home, so that was attractive as well.”

