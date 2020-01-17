Bully bid adds extra $109,200 for bungalow near proposed subway line

933 Pape Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $888,800

Selling price: $998,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $263,000 (2002); $156,000 (1998)

Taxes: $3,561 (2019)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Stephen Sun, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery A renovation closed off the living-room fireplace but opened up the kitchen and dining space.

Agent Stephen Sun expected this detached bungalow would be compared to properties on quieter, side streets, so it was priced less than $900,000. However, one visitor tacked $109,200 onto that number just days before the scheduled offer night mid-October.

“We had quite a bit of interest and a lot of people wanted to come to the open house, but we had to cancel it,” Mr. Sun said.

“This pocket is getting really attractive because of the new subway coming … and the area will get more expensive when the line is there, so in the future, there is a lot of upside to the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen was recently updated.

This two-bedroom house on a 25-foot-by-100-foot lot dates back to the 1960s, but was recently refitted with new roofing, windows and operating systems, as well as an updated kitchen and two bathrooms, including one with heated floors.

Though the living room fireplace has been closed off, walls were removed and the kitchen and dining spaces opened up. The basement has completely gutted and now acts as a recreation area with guest rooms.

A new concrete floor has been poured in the garage.

The agent’s take

“It’s very attractive to a younger crowd that doesn’t want to do any renovations,” Mr. Sun said.

“But, there is a laneway at the back, so it is possible to do a coach home, so that was attractive as well.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.