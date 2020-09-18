 Skip to main content
Bully offer takes semi-detached Christie Pits house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
42 Roblocke Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,199,000

Selling price: $1,301,420

Previous selling price: $276,000 (2004)

Taxes: $5,500 (2020)

Days on the market: two

Listing agents: Douglas and Trevor Freeman, Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

The action

In early June, this semi-detached house was priced under $1.2-million to undercut competition from other houses on the market near Christie Pits Park. Vacant and thoroughly sanitized, it attracted 10 in-person shoppers, including one who instantly proposed a $1,301,420 deal rather than wait for the offer date.

This semi-detached house was priced under $1.2-million to undercut competition.

“When COVID was really bad, [buyers could] look at a virtual tour and see everything, but it’s very hard to sell a person on pictures [alone]," agent Douglas Freeman said. “So if people show interest, you have to get them into the house.”

“This is a move-in house at a very favourable price point.”

What they got

This two-storey, brick house on an 18- by 79-foot lot has three-bedrooms and updates to its mechanics, two bathrooms and the kitchen.

The two-bathroom house has an updated kitchen.

The main living and dining areas are open concept, but there is separation between the office and family room. From the family room there is a walkout to the backyard, back deck and garage, which faces a laneway.

The agent’s take

“It’s a renovated home, so you don’t have to do anything,” Mr. Freeman said.

“Christie Pits is two blocks away, and Ossington and Bloor is two blocks away.”

