324 Lawrence Ave. W., Toronto

Asking price: $1,287,000 (October, 2023)

Selling price: $1.2-million (November, 2023)

Previous selling price: $300,000 (October, 2002)

Taxes: $4,071 (2023)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

About two dozen visitors toured this two-bedroom bungalow that sits on busy Lawrence Avenue West near Avenue Road, but some lost interest when told the seller wanted a closing date five months away. In the end, one buyer agreed to that condition in return for an $87,000 cut on the asking price.

“We were one of eight on Lawrence Avenue for sale – some listed higher and some around the same amount – and many of the listings had started to sit past the 40-day mark,” said agent Belinda Lelli.

“Some of the same properties are still on the market, and none of them have done an open house,” she said. “A couple are in a better school catchment than ours, so they should have sold.”

What they got

This brick bungalow was built in the 1930s, but the interiors have been modernized. It has an open dining area and an updated kitchen as well as entertaining areas on both levels.

One bedroom has an exit to the rear deck and garden, while a side door gives access to the driveway and garage.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

“Some seniors don’t want to go into a condo, so this gives you the feel of a house without all the stairs,” Ms. Lelli said. “And you don’t have monthly maintenance fees.

“There’s a lot of pride of ownership there. Like, [my client] redid the kitchen. When you have a small space, everything you do in it sticks out.”

There’s also potential for improvements to the basement or elsewhere on the 41- by 95-foot lot. “The fully finished basement is ideal for rental income provided the purchaser installs a bathroom and kitchen,” Ms. Lelli said.

“And you could put in a garden suite … with two bedrooms, which is quite substantial.”