Done Deal

Bungalow draws 40 bids, sells for $267, 100 over asking price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

913 Briar Hill Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $699,900

Selling price: $967,000

Taxes: $3,154 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Shane Giddens and Jordan Glaser, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

The living spaces have classic hardwood floors.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

In Briar Hill, some properties sat on the market for months late last year, so to avoid the same fate for this raised bungalow in January, it was priced below $700,000 and heavily promoted. More than 400 people visited the house, despite heavy rain and 40 made purchase offers.

“During the peak of the market, our record was 37 offers, so this surpassed that,” agent Shane Giddens said.

“It’s somewhat surprising, but at the same time, there’s such limited inventory and the product is a great offering.”

What they got

The south-facing backyard features a deck.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This brick house is more than 70 years old, with classic hardwood floors and double glass doors between the den and living room, plus a wood-panelled sunroom with an exit to a south-facing deck and 25-foot-by-120-foot grounds.

Below the main level, there is a garage and basement with its own kitchen, living room and bathroom.

The agent’s take

The basement has its own living room.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“The key feature we highlighted was the location, being so close to the subway and future LRT and … being zoned for West Prep [public school],” Mr. Giddens said.

“The separate entrance to the basement also opened up possibilities for buyers who were considering it as a [rental] supplement to their mortgage as investment income.”

