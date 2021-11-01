Handout

66 White Ave., Welland, Ont.

Asking price: $459,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $500,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $290,000 (August, 2017); $168,500 (June, 2015); $161,000 (June, 2010)

Taxes: $2,560 (2020)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

In the small town of Welland, a short drive from Niagara Falls, there was next to nothing but this three-bedroom bungalow for sale in late September. Over two dozen visitors toured the house and several made formal offers, with the owners accepting a bid $41,000 over asking.

“In Niagara, homes in the $400,000 range are pretty hard to come by, so this is pretty attractive for first-time buyers, especially to get a single, detached house with a garage for $500,000,” said Ancaster-based agent, Michael St. Jean.

“People were coming anywhere from Niagara to Hamilton, and probably some people even from Halton, Peel and the GTA that are looking to move with affordability driving their decision-making.”

What they got

This 991-square-foot house has a separate eat-in kitchen with access to a fenced-in yard.Handout

This 991-square-foot house has a classic 1960s design on a 45-by 90-foot lot.

It has a living room and a separate eat-in kitchen with access to a fenced-in yard and a lower level recreation room with a second bathroom.

The agent’s take

“This is a nice, solid brick home, and it does have a garage, which not every home has,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“It’s move-in -ready, but you could update the kitchen if you wanted, or the bathrooms.”

“New life is being driven back into the community from people coming from other areas looking for a small, nice town, but that is still accessible to the QEW and highways,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“You can get to Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake quickly, and St. Catharines and Hamilton aren’t too far.”

