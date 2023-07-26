Open this photo in gallery: Sebastian Petrescu/Sebastian Petrescu

516670 7th Line, Blue Mountain, Ont.

Asking price: $1,998,000 (May, 2023)

Previous asking price: $2,190,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $1,998,000 (June, 2023)

Previous selling price: $835,000 (April, 2019); $540,000 (September, 2006)

Taxes: $3,813 (2023)

Property days on market: 39

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Agent Belinda Lelli decided to slash the asking price on this five-bedroom bungalow by $192,000.Sebastian Petrescu/Sebastian Petrescu

In the Georgian Bay countryside surrounding the Blue Mountain ski resort, properties can spend two months on the market without selling. But after five weeks with no serious offers, agent Belinda Lelli decided to slash the asking price on this five-bedroom bungalow by $192,000. Within two days, her clients had a firm deal for $1.998-million, including furnishings, linens and dishes.

“My clients were over the moon, because some local agents said we could get $1.7-million or $1.75-million max,” Ms. Lelli said.

“As soon as we got that offer, don’t I get another full asking offer … but by then, it was too late.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Within two days of cutting the price, Belinda Lelli's clients had a firm deal for $1.998-million, including furnishings, linens and dishes.Sebastian Petrescu/Sebastian Petrescu

This ranch-style bungalow on a roughly one-acre lot was extensively redesigned in 2019, inside and out.

It has about 2,500 square feet of living space and three sets of sliding doors to a wraparound deck, hot tub, firepit and gardens.

There are custom Italian finishes in the kitchen and a gas fireplace in the living room. Plus, there are four bathrooms, a sauna and a car charger in the garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The bungalow has about 2,500 square feet of living space and three sets of sliding doors to a wraparound deck, hot tub, firepit and gardens.Sebastian Petrescu/Sebastian Petrescu

“You’re very close to all the hills, Craigleigh [Provincial Park], golf courses, and private resorts, in addition to Blue Mountain, so you have a lot of amenities at your doorstep,” Ms. Lelli said.

“We had end users in addition to families who wanted to rent it out for the ski season because it has a high ROI [return on investment]. I leased their property last year for $40,000 for less than three months, plus utilities.”

This property’s size was also a draw. “Two families could go up there and not run into one another,” said Ms. Lelli.

“[And] that whimsical, tile pattern in the kitchen just makes it very different, so it has a very Euro look.”