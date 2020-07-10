 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Bungalow on Hamilton Mountain sells under asking

Sydnia Yu
Hamilton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

388 Cranbrook Dr., Hamilton

Asking price: $599,900

Selling price: $570,000

Previous selling prices: $219,000 (2004); $157,000 (1998); $149,000 (1995)

Taxes: $4,463 (2019)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen was updated with ceramic tiling.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

In a far from typical April, this brick bungalow got fewer visitors through the doors than it might have under better circumstances. But the winnowing out may have helped in the end.

“Maybe we would’ve had 20 showings before, but we ended up getting 12 or 13,” agent Michael St. Jean said. “But it was a better filter if anything. It eliminated those people just looking or who just added it to their list because they’re looking at 10 other homes that day.” The sellers turned down one offer, but received another shortly after.

“Inventory has been pretty low for quite a while and it’s even lower now. So for every buyer that might have put their plans on hold, there are still so many buyers in general versus the number of listings on the market.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The formal living and dining rooms were updated with laminate floors.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 1,395-square-foot, three bedroom house was built in the 1990s on a 49-foot-by-127-foot lot and has an attached garage.

Recent updates include ceramic tiling in the kitchen and laminate floors in the formal living and dining rooms.

The basement has a second kitchen, bathroom, and recreation area.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

One-floor living is attractive to many buyers.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“A lot of people are looking for one-floor living,” Mr. St. Jean said. “And it has a separate side entrance with the fully finished basement with an in-law set up, which is very attractive as well.

“This is a pretty good neighbourhood on Hamilton Mountain, so … even for an investor, to be able to rent that out as two units is pretty attractive.”

