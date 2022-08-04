Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

127 Southcrest Dr., Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Asking price: $849,900 (Mid May, 2022)

Previous asking price: $999,900 (Early May, 2022)

Selling price: $840,000 (Late May, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $347,771 (June, 2009); $100,000 (July, 2006)

Taxes: $4,733 (2021)

Days on the market: 18

Listing agent: Deborah Glover, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

This 16-year-old house is open concept with vaulted ceilings in the great room.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This two-bedroom bungalow near Lake Scugog underwent a months-long transformation, complete with staged furnishings, in an attempt to lure buyer to make the trip about 100 kilometres northeast from Toronto. Priced at $999,900, it attracted no offers, but with the sticker price slashed by $150,000 to $849,900, one visitor hashed out a $840,000 deal.

“It’s not a very big street, but there were three homes on the market, and this was the only one that sold,” said agent Deborah Glover.

“The other homes were overpriced, as ours was at the beginning because of the downturn of the market, but they didn’t adjust [their prices].”

What they got

The interior has broadloom carpeting in the great room, Brazilian cherry wood flooring in the dining area and ceramic floors in the eat-in kitchen.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This 16-year-old house backs onto a one-time golf course and comes with an attached double garage and an unfinished basement.

The interior has broadloom carpeting in the great room, Brazilian cherry wood flooring in the dining area and ceramic floors in the eat-in kitchen.

The primary bedroom contains a walk-in closet and larger of two full bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The house backs onto a one-time golf course and comes with an attached double garage and an unfinished basement.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“It’s really nicely landscaped with no fences when you go out the back since it used to be a golf course,” Ms. Glover said. “Now it’s just a green space.”

“There are views of the water, but this is not on the water.”

“It’s open concept with vaulted ceilings in the great room, which is very desirable these days,” Ms. Glover said.

“It has a nice eat-in kitchen, a pantry, direct access to the garage and a main-floor laundry room, so it’s quite a lot for the price of $840,000.”

