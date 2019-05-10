Bungalow on prime Bayview Village lot takes a single day to sell

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

74 Citation Dr. , Toronto

Asking price: $1,828,000

Selling price: $1,901,000

Taxes: $8,004 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

The 70-foot-wide lot means the rooms are fairly spacious.

Buyers browsing North York for low-rise properties had many to choose from early April, yet several handed in offers for two properties listed during the same week by agent Bill Thom. This bungalow on a 70-by-108-foot lot was purchased on its first day on the market.

“It’s a recent phenomenon for me,” Mr. Thom said.

“The value of the property is in the land, but this was also a livable house, a very nice bungalow bought by a family, not a builder. There were offers from builders too, so that was part of the reason we had multiple offers.”

What they got

The kitchen was remodelled with Corian counters, pot lights and a skylight.

In the 1960s, this three-bedroom bungalow was designed with an attached double garage out front and a fenced-in yard in the back.

Over time, the roof, windows and furnace were replaced and the eat-in kitchen remodelled with Corian counters, pot lights and a skylight.

Gas fireplaces are the focal point in two entertaining areas. The one on the main floor opens to a dining area and the one below is separated from an adjacent room with a wet bar.

The agent’s take

“The room sizes are pretty good because the lot is 70 [feet wide],” Mr. Thom said.

“It has a completely separate back entrance to the lower level, so it could be an in-law suite, and the in-laws would get literally the same size as upstairs.”

Even without making any changes to the home, it still has location going for it. “You can walk to the subway and Earl Haig school,” Mr. Thom said.

