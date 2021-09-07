Bungalow sale disappoints as price fails to meet spring high water mark

Open this photo in gallery Lucais Corp.

249 Hodgson Dr., Newmarket, Ont.

Asking price: $949,000 (mid July, 2021)

Previous asking price: $899,000 (early July, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $917,000 (July, 2021)

Previous selling price: $386,000 (March, 2013); $210,000 (June, 2002); $155,000 (September, 1995)

Taxes: $3,839 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Lucais Shepherd, Lucais Corp.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house, which is more than 40 years old, has been steadily updated since 2013. Lucais Corp.

This raised bungalow had some more upgrades than a neighbouring property that sold for $1.25-million this spring, so it was priced under $900,000 to draw out buyers this summer. However, offers were inadequate, so it was relisted for $949,000. The sellers reviewed two more proposals and took the one at $917,000.

“A few doors down, one house sold for $1.25-million basically on the last day in April, so that was the best sale on the street for quite a while,” said agent Lucais Shepherd.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were shooting for somewhere in that range, but the market went down a little bit this summer from the spring, and there was more inventory so that made more competition.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery All three bedrooms have hardwood floors. Lucais Corp.

This more than 40-year-old house has been steadily updated since 2013.

It was given new roofing, doors and windows, as well as hardwood floors in all three bedrooms and custom limestone fireplaces in entertaining areas on both levels.

Renovations were also done in the one-bedroom basement suite, which has its own kitchen, bathroom and laundry machines.

For parking, there is an attached garage and long front driveway on the 40- by 112-foot grounds.

The agent’s take

“It backs onto Beswick Park and it’s part of a trail system that goes to Fairy Lake Park, which is a high-demand green space for families,” Mr. Shepherd said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a farmers’ market on Saturdays, a skating rink in the winter, and the restaurant district in the historic, downtown Newmarket.”

“The Mennonite limestone from Eastern Ontario was a home highlight,” said Mr. Shepherd.

“It had a legal basement apartment registered with the city of Newmarket, so it was fire-rated and soundproofed.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.