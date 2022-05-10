Re/Max West Realty Inc.

16804 Centreville Creek Rd., Caledon

Asking price: $2,488,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $2,520,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,062,000 (November, 2015); $489,938 (December, 2005)

Taxes: $7,907 (2021)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The custom kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and an oversized island.Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

Potential buyers were given five days to consider this raised bungalow on a nearly 10-acre lot about 40 kilometres northwest of Toronto’s Pearson airport. It was ample time for 30 visitors to tour the site and for three to grow attached enough to the country lifestyle if offered to present bids. It sold for $32,000 over the asking price.

“A lot of people were looking to purchase a property with a substantial amount of land as a primary residence and also as an investment,” said agent Luisa Piccirilli.

“Because it has two possible residences within one, someone could have extended family live with them or rent the lower level because it had its own separate entrance.”

One side of the home was designed with a double garage and an in-law suite at grade.Re/Max West Realty Inc.

What they got

This two-bedroom bungalow was built into a hillside in the 1970s. One side was designed with a double garage and an in-law suite at grade. The other contains two guest rooms, a kitchen, and a recreation area with a fireplace.

The main floor also has an open den and dining area, as well as a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and an oversized island.

The primary bedroom has a Juliet balcony, while a secondary bedroom has direct access to one of the home’s three bathrooms.

The main floor also has an open den and dining area.Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The agent’s take

“It’s a raised bungalow that showed beautifully,” said Ms. Piccirilli.

“And the house was perched higher, so the views were beautiful also.”

The property has many outdoor attractions, including an in-ground pool and a barn with six horse stalls.

“If someone was buying it for themselves as an end user and liked idea of a hobby farm, they could have chickens, horses, pigs, goats and sheep,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

