Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

1782 Lampman Ave., Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $799,900 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $999,999 (October, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $299,000 (July, 2009); $270,000 (February, 2006); $225,900 (July, 2003); $193,500 (October, 2001); $164,400 (September, 1998)

Taxes: $3,461 (2021)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: John Genereaux, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This 1,447-square-foot house has a three-bedroom design with interior access to the front garage.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This semi-detached house is in a subdivision just south of Bronte Creek Provincial Park and had few competitors when it went on the market this fall. Eager bidders paid no heed to the date set to review formal offers, and 11 early bids were made, some adding personal letters to bolster their case. The sellers ultimately accepted the best of the lot, one dollar shy of $1-million.

“Under $1-million, the trend is still for multiple offers,” said agent John Genereaux.

“We didn’t think we underpriced it that far below market value, so we were pleasantly surprised to get $200,000 over asking.”

What they got

On the main floor, the living room has wood flooring and a double-sided gas fireplace shared with the eat-in kitchen.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1,447-square-foot house has a three-bedroom design with interior access to the front garage and a rear exit to a wide deck and southwest-facing yard at the back of the 22-foot-by-100-foot lot.

On the main floor, the living room has wood flooring and a double-sided gas fireplace shared with the eat-in kitchen. The lower level is an open concept recreation area.

A winding staircase leads up to the bedrooms. The largest one contains the most updated of the three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The lower level of the house is an open concept recreation area.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The location is great,” Mr. Genereaux said. “It has many parks, and it is walking distance to great restaurants and outdoor malls.”

“It’s close, driving-wise to the QEW and 403 highway, and the Appleby GO train station.”

The house itself has all the modern necessities and some extras. “What’s unique in this home is it has a balcony off one of the bedrooms,” Mr. Genereaux said.

“It’s amazing to have the sun come up and you can enjoy a coffee right outside.”

This semi-detached house is in a subdivision just south of Bronte Creek Provincial Park.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

