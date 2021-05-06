 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Burlington townhouse receives eight offers in 24 hours

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

2970 Berwick Dr., No. 15, Burlington

Asking price: $849,900 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,100,000 (February, 2021)

Previous selling price: $345,000 (September, 2010); $291,600 (May, 2009); $276,000 (October, 2006); $179,261 (October, 2001)

Taxes: $3,501 (2020)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Shannon Sullivan, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc

The action

Homes for sale around the Millcroft Golf Club were so rare this winter that those few that came on the market quickly drew multiple offers. This three-bedroom townhouse was a prime example, receiving eight bids within 24 hours.

This three-bedroom 1,581-square-foot unit was built in 2001.

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

“To look at these pre-emptives, we had to cancel some showings to accommodate them and move quickly,” said agent Shannon Sullivan.

“We had downsizers and some calls from people from out of town, like Toronto, that were looking to get their foot into the Burlington market.”

What they got

Sliding doors from the dining area lead to the patio.

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This 1,581-square-foot unit was built in 2001, but there have been some more recent upgrades. There is new hardwood flooring throughout and a remodelled five-piece ensuite bathroom with a freestanding tub, glass shower stall, heated floors and a black slate feature wall.

The open concept kitchen, living and dining areas have rustic wood columns. Sliding doors lead to the patio.

Recreation area in the basement with direct access to the garage.

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

There is a basement recreation area with direct access to the garage and back yard.

Monthly condominium fees are $125.

The agent’s take

“Townhouses don’t come up often, and this was an end unit, so it was very bright,” said Ms. Sullivan. “It also had a deep backyard space for a condo town.

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The remodelled five-piece ensuite bathroom with a freestanding tub.

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

“It was completely renovated from top to bottom, and it was staged very well, so it goes to show when homes are presented well, they do extremely well.”

