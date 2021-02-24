Busy school zone minor hitch for East York home

Open this photo in gallery The Weir Team

61 Joanith Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,429,000 (October, 2020)

Asking price history: $1,499,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $1,405,000 (December, 2020)

Taxes: $3,394 (2020)

Days on the market: 41

Listing agent: Paul Grisé, The Weir Team

The action

The main floor was reconfigured with open entertaining and dining areas.

This two-storey house on a 30-by-105-foot corner lot is located across from two schools, which raised concerns in some buyers over the potential for heavy traffic. However, a $70,000 trim to the asking price prompted renewed interest from shoppers who sensed an opportunity.

“Typically, homes around the $1-million mark get multiple offers,” said agent Paul Grisé, “because there are first-time buyers who tap out around $999,000.”

“This home really spoke to someone moving up in real estate from maybe a condo or semi-detached home into a nice four-bedroom, fully done home.

“[But] after that $1-million price point, you get fewer buyers in the market.”

What they got

The house features an upscale kitchen with an island, pantry and stainless steel appliances.

An existing two-bedroom bungalow was expanded upward to create this modern 1,900-square-foot space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The main floor was reconfigured with open entertaining and dining areas, as well as an upscale kitchen with an island, pantry and stainless steel appliances.

The basement contains an office and recreation room. There’s also a private driveway and backyard.

The agent’s take

Tall trees line the property outside.

“It has a new home feel, and the basement is nice and deep, which is not typical of bungalows that have been topped up,” Mr. Grisé said.

“There are great work-from-home solutions here, and the bedrooms are beautifully sized equally.”

Outside, tall trees line the property, which is also steps from a park, trails and businesses. “It’s a sizable lot and we all appreciate outdoor space now being locked down,” Mr. Grisé said.

“[Plus], it’s in a cute little pocket where community is really important, especially in a pandemic.”

