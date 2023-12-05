Open this photo in gallery: Realmedia Real Estate Photography

171 Clonmore Dr., E., Toronto

Asking price: $1,179,900 (October 2023)

Selling price: $1,127,900 (October 2023)

Previous selling price: $835,000 (August 2019); $590,000 (August 2014); $359,900 (March 2006); $196,209 (November 1992)

Taxes: $5,110 (2023)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The house has a contemporary design with an open dining area.Realmedia Real Estate Photography

The action

This three-bedroom house was vacant when agent Jenelle Cameron was called in. She spruced it up with new furniture and opened it to the public two weeks later. Only eight potential buyers toured the property over two days until a solid offer $52,000 shy of the asking price was lodged and accepted, with a closing date one month later.

“Things have been slow, that’s why we were surprised to get so much action on it,” said Ms. Cameron. “It’s also on a main street, and we weren’t sure how it would go.”

“We had a good, reasonable offer, so I said, ‘We should take it, don’t wait for a little bit more.’”

Open this photo in gallery: The basement is essentially an apartment of its own, which can become an in-law suite.Realmedia Real Estate Photography

What they got

Across the street from Runnymede Lands, a former quarry undergoing redevelopment with new housing and parkland, this 31-year-old house has a contemporary design with an open dining area, a remodelled eat-in kitchen and four stylish bathrooms.

One of the two entertaining areas has a gas fireplace and an exit to a new south-facing deck, landscaped yard, and driveway on the 31-by-97-foot lot.

The basement has a separate entrance, two guest bedrooms, a kitchen and recreation areas.

Open this photo in gallery: The house has a landscaped yard and a south-facing deck.Realmedia Real Estate Photography

The agent’s take

“That street has all kinds of different properties, from brand new big ones to older bungalows,” Ms. Cameron said.

“When the seller bought this, it looked terrible, so she did the kitchen and bathrooms, and with new painting and staging, everything looked so good.”

Equally important was its functional layout. “The basement is basically a separate apartment, although not legal – you could use it as an in-law suite. So it was really attractive for people,” said Ms. Cameron.