The Print Market

192 Moore Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,195,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $2,700,192 (January, 2022)

Previous selling price: $760,000 (February, 2011); $380,000 (August, 1998)

Taxes: $9,098 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Alison Giffin Ferris, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The action

The eat-in kitchen has an island and built-in seating.The Print Market

Some buyers had reservations about the location of this three-bedroom house on Moore Avenue, a busy east-west thoroughfare cutting through midtown Toronto. But others looked past that drawback to appreciate the lovely park with tennis courts across the street in an otherwise quiet residential community. It took less than a day to gather six offers. The top bid, $2,700,192, was $505,192 over the list price.

“It was one of the first properties to come out that was turnkey and ready to move in in 2022, so it drew a big crowd,” agent Alison Giffin Ferris said.

“It was also a hot address because of its price point in that neighborhood, which is a bit of a lower price because it’s at the junction of Welland and Moore [avenues], “ she said. “And it had a fantastic yard with a pool, which is a hot commodity.”

What they got

The living and dining area has a fireplace.The Print Market

This two-storey house on a 26-foot-by-144-foot lot was expanded and remodeled about 10 years ago to create a total of 1,656 square feet of modern living space above ground.

The living and dining area has a fireplace, and the eat-in kitchen has an island and built-in seating. Three sets of French doors open off the family room addition to the deck, pool, and garage.

The 1,020-square-foot lower level has a recreation area, two guest bedrooms and one of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“[The sellers] did a significant amount of work over the time of their ownership, including main floor and lower level additions,” Ms. Giffin Ferris said.

“It’s such an attractive neighbourhood, especially for families, because it’s close to downtown and the schools are great.”

