Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Oshawa, ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

308 King St. E., Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $1,149,900 (Late March, 2022)

Previous asking prices: $1.299-million (Mid-March, 2022); $999,900 (Early March, 2022)

Selling price: $1.13-million (April, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $637,000 (December, 2016); $354,900 (November, 2014); $154,500 (March, 1998)

Taxes: $4,723 (2021)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

There is an open living and dining area.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This four-bedroom house in Oshawa, 60 kilometres east of downtown Toronto, was posted with three different asking prices in one month. It had a disappointing reception on its first offer date in March listed at an eye-catching $999,900, but raising the price to $1.299-million fared no better. In a final attempt to draw out a viable bid, the home was relisted at $1,149,900 and one bidder negotiated that down to $1.13-million.

“It’s an absolutely stunning house, but with the market starting to slow down a bit in Durham [Region] and the fact this house was on a busy street, it meant things took a little longer,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“All in all, [the process] was only a few weeks, but when you’re used to three days, it seems like an eternity. But I tell my clients this is actually normal.”

The kitchen has marble flooring.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

What they got

This two-storey house was built more than 100 years ago on a 50- by 148-foot lot roughly two kilometres north of Highway 401 and five kilometres from Lake Ontario.

The interiors have been modernized with an open living and dining area and a combined kitchen and family room. The kitchen has marble flooring, quartz countertops and an island and family room has a gas fireplace.

The lower level basement has a recreation room, guest bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

Outside there is a garage and a heated, in-ground pool.

There is an in-ground pool in the back.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The agent’s take

“There are all these beautiful, century-old, family homes on this street, so if you don’t mind the traffic, you’ll get a bigger, better house,” said Ms. Cameron, who is based in Toronto.

“This would cost $10-million in the city. It’s beautiful, old but renovated, so it has character.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct