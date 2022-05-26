Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

308 King St. E., Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $1,149,900 (Late March, 2022)

Previous asking prices: $1.299-million (Mid-March, 2022); $999,900 (Early March, 2022)

Selling price: $1.13-million (April, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $637,000 (December, 2016); $354,900 (November, 2014); $154,500 (March, 1998)

Taxes: $4,723 (2021)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

There is an open living and dining area.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This four-bedroom house in Oshawa, 60 kilometres east of downtown Toronto, was posted with three different asking prices in one month. It had a disappointing reception on its first offer date in March listed at an eye-catching $999,900, but raising the price to $1.299-million fared no better. In a final attempt to draw out a viable bid, the home was relisted at $1,149,900 and one bidder negotiated that down to $1.13-million.

“It’s an absolutely stunning house, but with the market starting to slow down a bit in Durham [Region] and the fact this house was on a busy street, it meant things took a little longer,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“All in all, [the process] was only a few weeks, but when you’re used to three days, it seems like an eternity. But I tell my clients this is actually normal.”

The kitchen has marble flooring.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

What they got

This two-storey house was built more than 100 years ago on a 50- by 148-foot lot roughly two kilometres north of Highway 401 and five kilometres from Lake Ontario.

The interiors have been modernized with an open living and dining area and a combined kitchen and family room. The kitchen has marble flooring, quartz countertops and an island and family room has a gas fireplace.

The lower level basement has a recreation room, guest bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

Outside there is a garage and a heated, in-ground pool.

There is an in-ground pool in the back.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The agent’s take

“There are all these beautiful, century-old, family homes on this street, so if you don’t mind the traffic, you’ll get a bigger, better house,” said Ms. Cameron, who is based in Toronto.

“This would cost $10-million in the city. It’s beautiful, old but renovated, so it has character.”

