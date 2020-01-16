Buyer adds $205,000 in winning bid for modernized Victorian

Open this photo in gallery Right at Home Realty Inc.

378 Manning Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,995,000

Selling price: $3.2-million

Previous selling prices: $1,075,000 (2014); $740,000 (2007)

Taxes: $8,989 (2019)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Paul Johnston and John Bell, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home was stripped to the bricks in 2015 and rebuilt with modern finishings. Right at Home Realty Inc.

Demand was strong for properties in Little Italy late last fall, so, despite competition from other nearby properties, agent Paul Johnston was confident this two-storey Victorian could support a $3-million price tag. Over the course of one week, 15 shoppers arranged personal tours and two made offers.

“It’s proof positive people still want to live in great house in the centre of the city,” said agent Paul Johnston.

“And when someone goes to great lengths to rehabilitate and reimagine a really handsome house, there’s certainly a market for it, and this one was exceptional.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen now features a quartz-topped island. Right at Home Realty Inc.

This late 19th-century dwelling was stripped to the bricks in 2015 and redesigned with modern and luxurious finishings. For instance, all four bathrooms have heated porcelain flooring and the custom Neff kitchen is outfitted with a quartz-topped island, built-in bar and Sub-Zero and Miele appliances.

Crisp white walls and trim and oak hardwood floors appear in all three bedrooms, as well as the living and dining areas and rear family room. Oversized sliding doors open to a deck, fenced backyard and double garage with loft storage.

The 22-foot-by-133-foot grounds can also be reached from the finished basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Oak hardwood floors are featured through much of the home. Right at Home Realty Inc.

“It was an authentic Victorian that was detached and it sat on a deep lot,” Mr. Johnston said.

“These owners stripped it all the way back to the brick and rebuilt it … so it was the best of both worlds with a lot of the charm of the original house, but also a really stylish interior that was all brand new.”

