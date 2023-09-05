Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

500 Richmond St. W., Ph12, Toronto

Asking price: $1,495,000 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $1,475,000 (July, 2023)

Taxes: $5,283 (2023)

Days on the market: 22

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

At 1,579 square-feet, the two-storey penthouse unit is the largest in the building.

The action

June wasn’t the greatest time to list a large condo in downtown Toronto, especially as it was only a few weeks after the Bank of Canada bumped up interest rates. On the other hand, the sunny weather played to this two-storey penthouse’s greatest asset – its 820-square-foot rooftop terrace.

“The main selling feature of this suite was the terrace [because] it was the largest terrace in the complex, and the owner spent quite a bit of time preparing the garden space,” said agent Christopher Bibby. “In terms of presentation, summer months were ideal.”

“But after that first round of interest rate hikes in early June, a little of the momentum was taken out of the market.”

It didn’t take long for one buyer, who already lives in the mid-rise, to make a determined bid for the 1,579-square-foot space.

“It’s unique because it’s the largest unit in the building, and the average penthouse that comes up is about 1,100 square feet,” said Mr. Bibby.

“The buyer was actually someone in the building, so they knew how rare and uncommon it is to have this terrace and interior space, and the fact this owner had done a renovation with an updated kitchen and bathrooms also held value.”

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and faces out to an open-concept living and dining area.

The suite has south-facing windows in the living area and primary bedroom, located on the upper floor.

What they got

This over 20-year-old penthouse has south-facing windows along the living and dining area, and primary bedroom above.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and there is hardwood flooring throughout, including the den upstairs.

A storage locker and parking complete the package. Monthly fees are $737.

The unit has hardwood floors throughout, including in the second floor den.

The unit's 820-square-foot rooftop terrace was its biggest selling point.

The agent’s take

“Down the street, the Ace Hotel opened up,” said Mr. Bibby. “You can literally see it from the unit, and the restaurant on the rooftop terrace has become a big draw for the area.”

“The Waterworks building across the street also has a food hall that just opened up.”