The Weir Team

4 Kenworthy Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $699,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $830,000 (April, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $495,000 (June, 2016); $300,000 (June, 2015); $270,500 (June, 2014); $157,500 (July, 2005); $134,000 (September, 2004)

Taxes: $2,647 (2022)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Daniel MacFarlane and Cameron Weir, The Weir Team

The one-storey home has been renovated several times since it was built in 1917. Today, the updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances.

The action

At the end of a short street running between Danforth Avenue and Kenworthy Park, this semi-detached bungalow was listed under $699,000, an eye-catching figure that hooked about two dozen visitors. Three bidders wouldn’t budge from their self-imposed spending caps, but one hiked their offer up to $830,000, winning over the seller.

“It was a two-bedroom, semi-detached bungalow, so buyers were anyone looking to get a house for under $1-million in the area or people looking to downsize to something a little cozier,” said agent Daniel MacFarlane.

“It’s not uncommon to get multiple offers, especially in a market we found ourselves in with changing interest rates and buyer confidence going all over the place.”

The open living room boasts 11-foot ceilings.

What they got

This one-storey structure has been renovated several times by different owners since being originally built in 1917.

There are two full bathrooms, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an open living room with 11-foot ceiling.

Double doors in the primary bedroom give passage to the deck and perennial gardens on the 20- by 136-foot lot.

One car can park on the front driveway.

The agent’s take

“[Bungalow semis] become more common the further you head east into Scarborough, but it’s less common in this area, for sure,” Mr. MacFarlane said.

“When our client got it, the interior had been completely redone, the roof was relatively new, and the exterior was touched-up, so it was in very good shape.”

“Within the living area and kitchen space, they had vaulted ceilings with skylights, so that helped it feel larger than it was,” said Mr. MacFarlane.

“And the lot was deep enough to make it feel more spacious than you’d expect.”