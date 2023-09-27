Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

183 Dovercourt Rd., No. 506, Toronto

Asking price: $999,900 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $1.3-million (July, 2023)

Taxes: $4,091 (2023)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This two-bedroom corner loft near Trinity Bellwoods Park is larger than most, with more than 1,100 square feet of living space, and has an industrial style popular with many urban buyers. Fashionably furnished and seductively priced under $1-million, it drew a quick response from one visitor keen to short-circuit any competition with a strong $1.3-million bid. The seller immediately accepted, cancelling plans to review offers at a later date.

“There wasn’t one [listing] similar to this one for maybe two years,” said agent Ira Jelinek.

“We had a price in mind, and because of the instability of the market – it’s not exactly a hot seller’s market – [when] one of the buyers suggested it, we took it.”

What they got

The six-storey Ideal Bread Co. factory, built in 1919, was converted in 2007 into about 90 modern, loft-style apartments.

This unit in the building’s southwest corner has original exposed ductwork and windows in the bedrooms and principal rooms.

There are new wood floors throughout, two four-piece bathrooms and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The loft includes a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $960 cover water and heating.

The agent’s take

“For all of downtown, west of Yonge Street to Parkdale, there might be a total of 10 to 15 [loft] buildings like this one, and they tend not to have many units,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“Because it’s a ‘hard’ loft, every loft is different, so this is unique and one-of-a-kind.”

The spacious footprint is a rare attribute. “In the city, a two-bedroom [loft] with 1,100 plus square feet is considered large,” said Mr. Jelinek.