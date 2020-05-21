Buyer bonds with large Toronto loft in ten-minute tour

Open this photo in gallery The loft's entertaining, dining and cooking areas are all open concept, and visible from a bedroom on a mezzanine level. Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

245 Carlaw Ave., No. 500/501A, Toronto

Asking price: $2.7-million

Selling price: $2.75-million

Taxes: $7,689 (2019)

Days on the market: ten

Co-op agent: Christopher Killam, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Agent Christopher Killam said his clients weren’t actively looking for a new home early this February, but the rarity of this two-bedroom loft at Wrigley Lofts drew immediate interest and they scheduled a visit the day it was listed. Later that evening, they drew up a bid adding $50,000 to the $2.7-million price tag.

“We were in there for about ten-minutes and they decided they had to have it,” said Mr. Killam.

“I said to the buyer, ‘If you want this, we should give them everything they want and a little bit’… which kind of closes the door on other people.”

What they got

This former gum factory was retrofitted into more than 80 private residences in 1998. Two were combined to create this 3,115-square-foot loft with original fluted columns and metal warehouse windows.

The entertaining, dining and cooking areas are all open concept, and visible from a bedroom on a mezzanine level.

The unit comes with two bathrooms, plus a storage locker and surface parking. Monthly fees of $1,606 include water and heating costs.

The agent’s take

“There are not that many buildings that have that kind of hard loft space,” Mr. Killam said.

“That [particular] unit is really unique with high ceilings, and it’s a really big space.”

New additions to the over century-old space were also notable. “There are original freezer doors from an old Loblaws. They’re pretty amazing, and they work,” said Mr. Killam.

“[In the master bedroom] there’s a one-way mirror, and behind that is a tub and shower in a big blue tiled space. So from outside you can’t see in, but you can still see the city. It’s really cool. It was the first time I’ve stood in a shower with a client.”

