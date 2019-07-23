 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Buyer clips $20,900 off West Rouge home price

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer clips $20,900 off West Rouge home price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

325 Flagstone Terrace, Toronto

Asking price: $899,900

Selling price: $879,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $356,000 (2009); $288,000 (1990)

Taxes: $3,600 (2019)

Days on the market: 29

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home has a traditional layout with a formal dining area, kitchen and a living room with a fireplace.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

In May, several West Rouge houses listed around the $900,000 mark competed for buyers. Among them was this two-storey house with a double garage, which found its next owner after four weeks of marketing, open houses and about two dozen private showings.

“It appealed to younger families that have a couple kids,” agent Ira Jelinek says.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home recently underwent some renovations to update its appearance.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Recent changes refreshed the appearance of this four-bedroom house built in the 1960s, yet it kept its traditional layout with formal dining area, kitchen and living room with a fireplace.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s also a main-floor den and a family-room addition with an exit to the deck and hot tub. Another study and recreation area is in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The basement includes an additional recreation room.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It had a lot of living space, and the basement was also nice and renovated,” Mr. Jelinek says.

“It was a really nice lot – 60 feet wide by 125 [deep] – and the backyard was very lush and big.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter