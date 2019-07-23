Buyer clips $20,900 off West Rouge home price

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

325 Flagstone Terrace, Toronto

Asking price: $899,900

Selling price: $879,000

Previous selling price: $356,000 (2009); $288,000 (1990)

Taxes: $3,600 (2019)

Days on the market: 29

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The home has a traditional layout with a formal dining area, kitchen and a living room with a fireplace.

In May, several West Rouge houses listed around the $900,000 mark competed for buyers. Among them was this two-storey house with a double garage, which found its next owner after four weeks of marketing, open houses and about two dozen private showings.

“It appealed to younger families that have a couple kids,” agent Ira Jelinek says.

What they got

The home recently underwent some renovations to update its appearance.

Recent changes refreshed the appearance of this four-bedroom house built in the 1960s, yet it kept its traditional layout with formal dining area, kitchen and living room with a fireplace.

There’s also a main-floor den and a family-room addition with an exit to the deck and hot tub. Another study and recreation area is in the basement.

The agent’s take

The basement includes an additional recreation room.

“It had a lot of living space, and the basement was also nice and renovated,” Mr. Jelinek says.

“It was a really nice lot – 60 feet wide by 125 [deep] – and the backyard was very lush and big.”

