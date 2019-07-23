Buyer clips $20,900 off West Rouge home price

325 Flagstone Terrace, Toronto
Asking price: $899,900
Selling price: $879,000
Previous selling price: $356,000 (2009); $288,000 (1990)
Taxes: $3,600 (2019)
Days on the market: 29
Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
In May, several West Rouge houses listed around the $900,000 mark competed for buyers. Among them was this two-storey house with a double garage, which found its next owner after four weeks of marketing, open houses and about two dozen private showings.
“It appealed to younger families that have a couple kids,” agent Ira Jelinek says.
What they got
Recent changes refreshed the appearance of this four-bedroom house built in the 1960s, yet it kept its traditional layout with formal dining area, kitchen and living room with a fireplace.
There’s also a main-floor den and a family-room addition with an exit to the deck and hot tub. Another study and recreation area is in the basement.
The agent’s take
“It had a lot of living space, and the basement was also nice and renovated,” Mr. Jelinek says.
“It was a really nice lot – 60 feet wide by 125 [deep] – and the backyard was very lush and big.”
