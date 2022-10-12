Mshati Productions

4 Lowther Ave. No. 603, Toronto

Asking price: $2,479,000 (September, 2022)

Selling price: $2,375,000 (September, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $1,400,000 (September, 2018); $934,500 (November, 2011); $862,500 (October, 2010); $500,000 (September, 1997)

Taxes: $8,645 (2022)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Herringbone hardwood flooring flows through the den and open living and dining areas.Mshati Productions

The action

This large, 1,882-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and a den and is in a low-rise building a few streets north of Queen’s Park. Although only seven visitors did a walk-through, that was enough to find a buyer willing to negotiate a deal $104,000 under the asking price.

“There isn’t enough supply with this square footage,” said agent Paul Maranger. “There may be newer [units] with less square footage and more bling, but with this one’s square footage, at this price, offers exceptional value for a larger condominium.”

There are quartzite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.Mshati Productions

What they got

This nearly 40-year-old condo was recently modernized with marble finishes in all three bathrooms, and quartzite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

Herringbone hardwood flooring flows through the den and open living and dining areas, as well as the bedrooms.

There is a kitchen pantry and laundry room, plus a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $3,022 pay for water, concierge, and valet parking, plus a gym and indoor pool.

There are two bedrooms.Mshati Productions

The agent’s take

“The amenities in the building are so beautiful and updated,” Mr. Maranger said. “It’s hotel living.”

Some of the city’s finest retailers, bistros and galleries are also nearby. “It’s just on the cusp of Yorkville, so you have everything Yorkville has to offer,” Mr. Maranger said.

“Yet, it’s on the other side of Avenue Road, so if you have a dog, you can walk into the Annex. So you’ve got the best of both worlds with this building.”