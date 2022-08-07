Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

26 Hopedale Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,149,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $1.1-million (June, 2022)

Previous selling price: $768,000 (September, 2015)

Taxes: $4,061 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Buyer’s agent: Samantha Marasco, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Previous owners have modernized the interiors, including updated hardwood flooring in the living and dining areas.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

After Victoria Day, this three-bedroom house was one of only a few homes available for purchase in an enclave north of O’Connor Drive that hugs the cliffs overlooking the Don Valley ravine. As the market had substantially softened, an offer that trimmed $49,000 off the asking price was accepted.

“Things were starting to change a little bit, so we were hoping it would go that quickly,” said agent Irene Kaushansky.

“It was before the time when more [homes] came on the market, so there wasn’t a huge amount, but certainly more than there would have been at the beginning of the year.”

What they got

The kitchen has an island, a pantry and double doors to a rear deck and patio.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This two-storey house still has the wood trim and stained glass windows original to its construction in the 1930s.

Previous owners have modernized the interiors, and it now has a custom staircase with glass railings and updated hardwood flooring in the living and dining areas. The kitchen has an island, a pantry and double doors to a rear deck and patio.

The basement boasts seven-foot ceilings and more.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The basement has also been dug out to provide seven-foot ceilings, a second bathroom and a recreation area with a fireplace.

Parking sits off a lane behind the 19- by 115-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The property includes an enclosed yard.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“It’s super cute with a great lowered basement, which for East York homes is on the rare side, and it’s very move-in ready,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It’s not on a huge lot, but it has a nice yard, and it was enclosed, so it was fairly private.”

