Buyer cuts a deal for condo overlooking Toronto’s Berczy Park

88 Scott St., No. 1209, Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000

Selling price: $1,635,000

Previous selling price: $826,509 (2018)

Taxes: $5,018 (2020)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agent: Alex Moloney, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

This southeast facing unit has open living and dining areas and a balcony overlooking Berczy Park.

Last summer, agent Alex Moloney easily sold a two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite without parking for $1.62-million. But when this similar unit directly two floors above opened to the public mid-March, building management wanted to shut buyers out due to pandemic concerns. They eventually relented and a buyer was found.

“The unit was vacant, so it wasn’t like someone was living there, which would have been a different situation,” Mr. Moloney said. “So it was easy to show.”

“It wasn’t a panic sale. There was a lot of uncertainly at the time, but we sold it for a fair price because of the rarity of the plan and view.”

What they got

There are hardwood floors in the kitchen, den and bedrooms.

In a fairly new, 58-storey tower, this southeast facing unit has open living and dining areas and a balcony overlooking Berczy Park.

There are hardwood floors in the kitchen, den and bedrooms. The largest bedroom also has a walk-in closet and full bathroom with heated floors.

The unit comes with laundry facilities and a storage locker. Monthly fees are $781 and include the cost of water and heating, concierge, gym, pool and rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

The largest bedroom has a full bathroom with heated floors.

“There are only five or six units with this plan at the southeast corner of the building, so it’s pretty rare,” Mr. Moloney said.

“The advantage of this building is its location in the heart of St. Lawrence Market, overlooking Berczy Park, and you’re close to Yonge Street to get onto the subway, the Financial District and Union Station.”

