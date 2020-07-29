 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer cuts a deal for condo overlooking Toronto’s Berczy Park

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Right at Home Realty Inc.

88 Scott St., No. 1209, Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000

Selling price: $1,635,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $826,509 (2018)

Taxes: $5,018 (2020)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agent: Alex Moloney, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This southeast facing unit has open living and dining areas and a balcony overlooking Berczy Park.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

Last summer, agent Alex Moloney easily sold a two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite without parking for $1.62-million. But when this similar unit directly two floors above opened to the public mid-March, building management wanted to shut buyers out due to pandemic concerns. They eventually relented and a buyer was found.

“The unit was vacant, so it wasn’t like someone was living there, which would have been a different situation,” Mr. Moloney said. “So it was easy to show.”

“It wasn’t a panic sale. There was a lot of uncertainly at the time, but we sold it for a fair price because of the rarity of the plan and view.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There are hardwood floors in the kitchen, den and bedrooms.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

In a fairly new, 58-storey tower, this southeast facing unit has open living and dining areas and a balcony overlooking Berczy Park.

There are hardwood floors in the kitchen, den and bedrooms. The largest bedroom also has a walk-in closet and full bathroom with heated floors.

The unit comes with laundry facilities and a storage locker. Monthly fees are $781 and include the cost of water and heating, concierge, gym, pool and rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The largest bedroom has a full bathroom with heated floors.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

“There are only five or six units with this plan at the southeast corner of the building, so it’s pretty rare,” Mr. Moloney said.

“The advantage of this building is its location in the heart of St. Lawrence Market, overlooking Berczy Park, and you’re close to Yonge Street to get onto the subway, the Financial District and Union Station.”

Open this photo in gallery

Right at Home Realty Inc.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies