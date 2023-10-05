Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

93 Laurentide Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,999,000 (Late May 2023)

Previous asking price: $3,199,000 (Early May 2023)

Selling price: $2.7-million (June 2023)

Taxes: $13,536 (2022)

Property days on market: 35

Listing agents: Penny Brown and Nigel Denham, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Wood ceilings and fireplaces add character to the office and living room.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This mid-century modern house on a 74- by 259-foot lot along a ravine is unusual in its back split design, which prolonged the gathering of more than two dozen buyers interested in either its architecture or land, said agent Penny Brown. Lowering the asking price under the psychological barrier of $3-million mark helped spark negotiations with one visitor. Eventually, a deal for $2.7-million was agreed.

“I didn’t see a whole lot sell while this was [for sale], and I’m finding people tend to negotiate more than in previous markets,” said Ms. Brown.

“Many of those houses [in the area] have been torn down, and modern, interesting architecture has been built, because it’s unusual to find big pieces [of land] like that. So I was thrilled an end user bought this.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Open this photo in gallery: Glass ceiling panels allow sunlight into a sunken family room.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 64-year-old house stands two storeys high at the front and one storey across the rear. A double garage is attached to the side.

The ground floor has a grand foyer with double-height ceilings, a recreation area, a den and three bedrooms.

The second floor has a larger footprint, with three more bedrooms, a kitchen and a dining room with access to a patio.

Wood ceilings and fireplaces add character to the office and living room. In contrast, glass ceiling panels allow sunlight into a sunken family room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home was originally the developer’s own house.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The Donalda area hasn’t received the attention it should because they have massive lots, amazing houses, and it’s a beautiful neighbourhood near the Donalda Club, which is a beautiful golf club,” Ms. Brown said.

“This is a beautiful, mid-century modern house that was originally the developer’s own house.”

“It has beautiful views of the street,” said Ms. Brown.

“And it’s unusual too because there is a primary bedroom on the main floor, which is something people want as they get older.”