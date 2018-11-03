Buyer cuts a deal for Napier Simpson estate house in King City

4195 15th Sideroad, King City, Ont.

Asking price: $3,680,000

Selling price: $3.4-million

Previous selling prices: $2.2-million (2008); $677,000 (1998)

Taxes: $9,833 (2017)

Days on the market: 49

Listing and co-op agent: Khalen Meredith, Engel & Voelkers Toronto Uptown

The action

Open this photo in gallery Noted architect Napier Simpson custom-designed this sprawling bungalow.

Shoppers seeking grand estates with large acreages were drawn to this three-bedroom bungalow sitting on a 9.9-acre lot less than a 30-minute drive north of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. As with many homes in this price bracket, it took several weeks to find a buyer, but one eventually came forward in mid-May with an offer that took $280,000 off the asking price.

“Putting prices on country properties can be challenging because you’re not looking at typical comparables,” agent Khalen Meredith said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Windows surround the home's round breakfast area.

In the 1970s, noted architect Napier Simpson custom-designed this sprawling bungalow with multiple walkouts to the landscaped grounds, an in-ground pool and barn, as well as a circular driveway and coach house to accommodate 15 cars.

The interior was arranged with entertaining areas on the main and lower levels, both with fireplaces, in addition to a dining area and family room with French doors to a south-facing terrace. The renovated kitchen features a butler’s pantry and a rounded breakfast area surrounded by windows.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The property features an in-ground pool.

“King Township has amazing schools, so that’s one of the big draws, and this was great for commuting because it was fairly close to [Highway] 400,” Ms. Meredith said.

“For country properties in King, no two are really alike. While some might have similar acreage, they might not have as nice a home. Or some might be nice, big homes, but not have as nice a piece of land. So this property had everything.”

Even its secondary structures are rare luxuries. “It had a coach house with a little apartment above it, so it was quite high on the property,” Ms. Meredith said.

“So you looked south down the hill to a forest, and beyond that is a little bridge to a meadow. It was just fairy-tale-like.”