Buyer cuts a deal for Toronto penthouse once owned by building’s developer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer cuts a deal for Toronto penthouse once owned by building’s developer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

388 Richmond St., W. Ph 1, Toronto

Asking price: $2,595,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $2,400,000 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,499,000 (May, 2007)

Taxes: $8,474 (2020)

Days on the market: 34

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery
Open this photo in gallery

Slatted wood ceilings and limestone floors add spark to the open living room, dining room and kitchen.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The mass exodus of people who lived, worked and played in downtown Toronto last year made it difficult to sell large suites, like this custom, three-bedroom, corner penthouse at the District Lofts building. It was listed at various times, sometimes above $3-million.

With the market rebound this year and the owner no longer in residence, a new agent ordered repairs, staging and a list price under $2.6-million. Over two weeks, one interested bidder negotiated a $2.4-million deal.

“This was pretty significant because, at the time, we were barely seeing places sell over $1.5-million,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The timing was perfect because two weeks after this sale … we went back into lockdown and a quiet period where things are taking longer to sell.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has a floating staircase in a circular atrium.

Open this photo in gallery

A heritage building to the south means the unit's view will be preserved.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The original owner, Howard Cohen, who co-founded Context Developments, which developed the building, collaborated with the building’s designer, architect Peter Clewes of architectsAlliance, to pack the two-storey penthouse with special features.

There’s a floating staircase in a circular atrium. Slatted wood ceilings and limestone floors add spark to the open living room, dining room and kitchen. The bedrooms are on the lower level including one with a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

A water feature adds interest to one of the two terraces.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,497 cover water, heating, concierge and use of the gym.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The view from one of the unit's three bathrooms.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“It was completely custom, so it wasn’t like anything else in the building,” Mr. Bibby said.

Story continues below advertisement

“People would ask why you’d have a Juliet balcony in front of your [bathroom] vanity and the thought was you could shower and feel like you were outside.”

The design made the most of the southeast view. “They positioned the staircase on the exact same axis as the CN Tower, so as you walk up the stairs, the first thing you see is the CN Tower,” Mr. Bibby said.

“On the south side is a heritage building … so the south view isn’t going anywhere.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies