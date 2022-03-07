Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

2191 Yonge St., No. 5004, Toronto

Asking price: $1,189,000 (January, 2022)

Previous asking price: $1,295,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $1,138,000 (January, 2022)

Previous selling price: $660,000 (June, 2013); $540,632 (June, 2009)

Taxes: $4,607 (2021)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

This two-bedroom plus den suite is in a two-tower complex across from Eglinton subway station.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This two-bedroom plus den suite in a two-tower complex across from Eglinton subway station only had a few visitors over the last five weeks of 2021. In the new year, the owners were determined to strike a deal and slashed the $1.295-million price by $106,000 to get it done. The buyer managed to shaved another $51,000 off the top in negotiations.

“[The sellers] tried at the higher price and saw the market wasn’t there for that,” said agent Dino Capocci.

“In January, we relisted it for $1.189-million, and the sellers were very happy in six days to sell it for $1,138,000.”

What they got

The owners were determined to strike a deal and slashed the $1.295-million price by $106,000 to get it done.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This 1,241-square-foot unit was stripped to the studs in 2013 and entirely redone, with pot lights and hardwood floors in the den and primary bedroom, as well as in the open kitchen, living and dining areas.

There are three bathrooms and ensuite laundry facilities. The suite also comes with a storage locker and parking spot. Monthly fees of $828 pay for water and heating costs, as well as concierge and use of the common gym and pool.

The agent’s take

“This was considered large in the building at 1,241 square feet,” said Mr. Capocci.

“It was also renovated, so it doesn’t have standard finishes you’d find in the building.”

West-facing windows also showcase the vibrant community around it. “Its views are really nice up there; you do feel like you have a little house in the sky,” Mr. Capocci said.

“Pretty soon Crosstown [Light Rail Transit line along Eglinton Avenue] will be finished, and you’ve got everything there, like the subway, and beautiful amenities in the building.”

The suite features open kitchen, living and dining areas.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.