Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer cuts a summer deal on Aurora detached house

Sydnia Yu
Aurora, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

162 Holladay Dr., Aurora, Ont.

Asking price: $1,149,000

Selling price: $1,137,999

Previous selling price: $561,265 (2017)

Taxes: $5,949 (2020)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agents: Ira Jelinek and Stefan Stepien, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Agent Ira Jelinek was apprehensive about listing this two-storey residence about 40 kilometres north of Toronto in mid-July. But five or six groups worked around the tenant’s schedule to see it in person.

This four-bedroom house sits on a 34-by-110-foot lot.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“I saw some [homes] that had been sitting for quite a while, like up to 30 to 60 days,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“We thought it might be a bumpy road with COVID, but we had a detached house in the right price range, so we were able to find a buyer without too much of a struggle.”

What they got

This four-bedroom house with a double garage sits on a 34-by-110-foot lot among other relatively new homes near Stewart Burnett Park and the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex.

Eat-in kitchen has access to a fenced-in backyard.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Added to the principle rooms is an eat-in kitchen with access to a fenced-in backyard. There are three bathrooms and an unfinished basement.

The agent’s take

“It’s an entry level, detached home,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It’s on a nice street and across the road was a big, brand new park and school, which was nice.”

