Buyer cuts a summer deal on Aurora detached house

162 Holladay Dr., Aurora, Ont.
Asking price: $1,149,000
Selling price: $1,137,999
Previous selling price: $561,265 (2017)
Taxes: $5,949 (2020)
Days on the market: 14
Listing agents: Ira Jelinek and Stefan Stepien, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
Agent Ira Jelinek was apprehensive about listing this two-storey residence about 40 kilometres north of Toronto in mid-July. But five or six groups worked around the tenant’s schedule to see it in person.
“I saw some [homes] that had been sitting for quite a while, like up to 30 to 60 days,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“We thought it might be a bumpy road with COVID, but we had a detached house in the right price range, so we were able to find a buyer without too much of a struggle.”
What they got
This four-bedroom house with a double garage sits on a 34-by-110-foot lot among other relatively new homes near Stewart Burnett Park and the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex.
Added to the principle rooms is an eat-in kitchen with access to a fenced-in backyard. There are three bathrooms and an unfinished basement.
The agent’s take
“It’s an entry level, detached home,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“It’s on a nice street and across the road was a big, brand new park and school, which was nice.”
