371 Brooke Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,895,000 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $3,180,000 (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: not available

Taxes: $11,665 (2022)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

The house has 3,196 square feet of living space.

This large four-bedroom house close to well-regarded schools in North York was decluttered, painted and staged before throwing its doors open to potential buyers at three open house events. Two visitors made bids to purchase ahead of the date set to review offers, with the seller accepting $285,000 over the asking price.

“We really take great pride in getting our listings ready for market, so when [buyers] come, it’s fully staged and prepared properly,” said agent Carol Lome.

“There were two or three other properties [in the area] on the market at the same time in the same price range, and I got a call from an agent when we sold because their house sat for about a month.”

What they got

Around 2007, this house was built with 3,196 square feet of living space. The primary bedroom has a balcony, walk-in closets and one of the home’s three fireplaces. Its five-piece ensuite is also the largest and most updated out of five bathrooms.

The basement has a guest bedroom and a recreation room, a rough-in kitchen, two entrances and access to the double garage.

The agent’s take

“This was originally a builder’s house, so it had many upgrades,” Ms. Lome said.

“The coffered ceilings in the living room, family room and home office are very typical, but in the dining room, it’s a curved, coffered ceiling, which is a very expensive ceiling to put in.”

Continual improvements were also made to the mechanics and 41- by 133-[foot] grounds. “The decks were new out to the garden, which was also a very generous, private garden,” Ms. Lome said.