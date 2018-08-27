 Skip to main content

Buyer doubles back to buy Toy Factory loft

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer doubles back to buy Toy Factory loft

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

This unit at the Toy Factory Lofts in Toronto sold for $767,500.

43 Hanna Ave., No. 503, Toronto

Asking price: $785,000

Selling price: $767,500

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,962 (2018)

Days on the market: 35

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action: During a brief period late spring, the Toy Factory Lofts had several vacancies, so the marketing for this one-bedroom-plus-den loft was prolonged until the end of May.

“Our timing was off. There were three other units for sale, so we struggled a little bit because of the competition,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“[A buyer made] an offer, but went after something else. But that sold, so they came back.”

This fifth-floor loft-like suite has 14-foot ceilings and exposed ductwork.

What they got: Within the new wing of a converted toy warehouse are loft-like suites, such as this fifth-floor version with 14-foot ceilings and exposed ductwork, as well as a wall of windows and a balcony off the open living and dining area.

Story continues below advertisement

Dark hardwood floors and cabinetry add a sense of warmth to a modern Scavolini kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.

Rounding out the unit is a full bathroom, laundry machines, plus a locker and parking. Monthly maintenance fees of $391 covers water, heating and concierge, in addition to upkeep of the rooftop deck, fitness and party rooms.

'This was one of the larger one-bedroom-plus-den layouts in the building,' the listing agent says.

The agent’s take: “This was one of the larger one-bedroom-plus-den layouts in the building, so the den could be used as a second bedroom based on some new bedroom standards today,” Mr. Bibby said.

“In the original portion of the building, it’s extremely hard to find a balcony [like this one has]. And this has a north view, so it did have more natural light because on the south side there is a commercial building across the street, so the views are more obstructed.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Globe and Mail guide
Back to school: Get the kids – and yourself – ready for September
We’ve rounded up the best of our back-to-school stories to help you ease into the transition
Woman making a sandwich for a school lunch
Globe and Mail event
EMBA Summit — Invest in Your Future
Monday September 10, 4:00pm – 8:30pm, Toronto. Free
Invest in your future