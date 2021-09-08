Buyer drops extra $276,000 for Burlington house

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

513 Mathewman Cres., Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $1,249,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,525,000 (June, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,050,000 (September, 2018); $880,000 (August, 2017)

Taxes: $4,959 (2020)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The eat-in kitchen was recently renovated.

There can be long periods when there is little for sale in this desirable sliver of Burlington between Highway 403 and Lake Ontario. So buyers quickly pounced on this 34-year-old house when it came to market in June. Within 48 hours, several visitors had toured the home and returned with offers.

“Streets around here are filled with homes that are 40- to 80-years-old, mixed in with custom homes that can range anywhere from $2.5-million to $4-million,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“It’s hard to get into a newer, up-to-date, two-storey home south of the highway for anything in the $1-million to $1.5-million range anymore.”

What they got

The 1,993-square-foot house with an attached garage sits on a 50-by-108-foot lot.

In recent years, the eat-in kitchen and three bathrooms were renovated, as well as the recreation and guest rooms in the basement.

New floors were also installed throughout, from the three bedrooms upstairs to a sunken family room and separate living and dining rooms on the main floor.

The agent’s take

New floors were also installed throughout the 1,993-square-foot house.

“It’s almost on the border of Oakville, south of the highway and fairly close to the lake shore, so in Halton, this is one of the most desirable quadrants,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“It’s where a lot of GTA buyers trying to escape the city for more space are flocking to.”

Buyers also appreciated this home’s brand new feel. “[The sellers] updated key items that they wanted to enjoy, but also that the next purchaser would want as well, so that was a big driver here,” Mr. St. Jean said.

