Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer goes from lowest bid to highest to win small Liberty Village unit

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

38 Joe Shuster Way, No. 1717, Toronto

Asking price: $449,900 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $475,000 (April, 2021)

Previous selling price: $186,302 (May, 2013)

Taxes: $1,259 (2020)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The entry-level unit has an open-concept living space with large multi-panel windows.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

In Liberty Village, this one-bedroom unit was one of few condominium suites listed in the mid-$400,000s in early April. Requests to see it up close instantly rolled in from about a dozen individuals. Three parties fought to make it theirs, but one prevailed with a $475,000 bid.

“There’s very little at this price range – it was an entry-level, one-bedroom unit – and there wasn’t very much competition in general in the marketplace,” said agent Robin Pope.

“The offer that was the lowest ended up increasing their offer to being the highest.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen boasts granite kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

In a high-rise building next to Rita Cox Park, this 415-square-foot suite has a bedroom, bathroom, and laundry facilities on one side. The other half is an open concept living space with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, multi-panel windows and a door to a small balcony.

A locker comes with the unit. Monthly fees of $303 pay for water and heating costs, 24-hour concierge, a pool, as well as game and fitness rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

At 415-square-foot suite, the condo is small but it boasts large windows with a great view and a small balcony.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“For a small space, it was really nice because it was super bright and had a great view,” said Mr. Pope.

“It was on the 17th floor, so it had clear southwest views so you could see the lake.”

