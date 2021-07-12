Buyer goes from lowest bid to highest to win small Liberty Village unit

38 Joe Shuster Way, No. 1717, Toronto
Asking price: $449,900 (April, 2021)
Selling price: $475,000 (April, 2021)
Previous selling price: $186,302 (May, 2013)
Taxes: $1,259 (2020)
Days on the market: six
Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.
The action
In Liberty Village, this one-bedroom unit was one of few condominium suites listed in the mid-$400,000s in early April. Requests to see it up close instantly rolled in from about a dozen individuals. Three parties fought to make it theirs, but one prevailed with a $475,000 bid.
“There’s very little at this price range – it was an entry-level, one-bedroom unit – and there wasn’t very much competition in general in the marketplace,” said agent Robin Pope.
“The offer that was the lowest ended up increasing their offer to being the highest.”
What they got
In a high-rise building next to Rita Cox Park, this 415-square-foot suite has a bedroom, bathroom, and laundry facilities on one side. The other half is an open concept living space with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, multi-panel windows and a door to a small balcony.
A locker comes with the unit. Monthly fees of $303 pay for water and heating costs, 24-hour concierge, a pool, as well as game and fitness rooms.
The agent’s take
“For a small space, it was really nice because it was super bright and had a great view,” said Mr. Pope.
“It was on the 17th floor, so it had clear southwest views so you could see the lake.”
