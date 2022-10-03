29 Mann Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $2,598,000 (Late July, 2022)
Previous asking price: $2,698,000 (Early July, 2022)
Selling price: $2,530,000 (Late July, 2022)
Taxes: $11,141 (2022)
Days on the market: two
Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
About a dozen potential buyers walked through this roughly 20-year-old house over two weeks in July, but none made an offer. In response, agent Nigel Denham reduced the $2.698-million asking price by $100,000. The lower ask succeeded in drawing out an interested buyer and within two days a deal was hammered out at $2.53-million.
“There were a few other [nearby] properties on the market, but while they were albeit newer houses, they had 25-foot frontages and we had 29-foot frontage, so that drastically alters the landscape and calibre of interior space,” said Mr. Denham.
“We fit a nice niche for someone looking for a big house, but doesn’t have a $3-million budget,” he said. “[They] appreciated the finishes were older but were impeccably cared for.”
What they got
This four-bedroom house has 2,367 square feet of living space, with hardwood floors and pot lights in the eat-in kitchen and the living and dining areas.
Family rooms on the main and lower level both have fireplaces and access to upper and lower decks.
Upstairs, the largest bedroom has a fireplace, a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite bathroom, the largest of four bathrooms in the house.
The agent’s take
“We had mostly young families coming from smaller forms of housing stock, like townhomes and smaller semi-detached houses, looking for more space,” Mr. Denham said.
“It has a private drive and a built-in, attached garage, so it has direct access to the house, which is a nice plus during colder months.”
The property is also well located. “It’s within short walking distance to wonderful shops and restaurants along Bayview [Avenue],” Mr. Denham said.
“It’s a stone’s throw from the corner of Bayview and Eglinton, and the new LRT line.”
