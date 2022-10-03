Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

29 Mann Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,598,000 (Late July, 2022)

Previous asking price: $2,698,000 (Early July, 2022)

Selling price: $2,530,000 (Late July, 2022)

Taxes: $11,141 (2022)

Days on the market: two

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The eat-in kitchen has hardwood floors and pot lights.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

About a dozen potential buyers walked through this roughly 20-year-old house over two weeks in July, but none made an offer. In response, agent Nigel Denham reduced the $2.698-million asking price by $100,000. The lower ask succeeded in drawing out an interested buyer and within two days a deal was hammered out at $2.53-million.

“There were a few other [nearby] properties on the market, but while they were albeit newer houses, they had 25-foot frontages and we had 29-foot frontage, so that drastically alters the landscape and calibre of interior space,” said Mr. Denham.

“We fit a nice niche for someone looking for a big house, but doesn’t have a $3-million budget,” he said. “[They] appreciated the finishes were older but were impeccably cared for.”

What they got

Family rooms on the main and lower level both have fireplaces.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This four-bedroom house has 2,367 square feet of living space, with hardwood floors and pot lights in the eat-in kitchen and the living and dining areas.

Family rooms on the main and lower level both have fireplaces and access to upper and lower decks.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom has a fireplace, a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite bathroom, the largest of four bathrooms in the house.

The agent’s take

The backyard has a play structure.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“We had mostly young families coming from smaller forms of housing stock, like townhomes and smaller semi-detached houses, looking for more space,” Mr. Denham said.

“It has a private drive and a built-in, attached garage, so it has direct access to the house, which is a nice plus during colder months.”

The property is also well located. “It’s within short walking distance to wonderful shops and restaurants along Bayview [Avenue],” Mr. Denham said.

“It’s a stone’s throw from the corner of Bayview and Eglinton, and the new LRT line.”

