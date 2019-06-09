Buyer jumps the gun to snag rural home north of Hamilton

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

234 Carlisle Rd., Hamilton, Ont.

Asking price: $824,900

Selling price: $824,900

Previous selling prices: $380,000 (2009); $270,000 (2003)

Taxes: $5,251 (2018)

Days on the market: 0

Listing agents: Genevieve Serroul and Shannon Sullivan, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The main floor includes the living room and eat-in kitchen. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

Roughly a 20-minute drive north of the westernmost tip of Lake Ontario is the small community of Flamborough, where earlier this year many homes required two to three months to find new owners. But the agent for this home had barely started her arrangements in April to bring this side-split residence to market before one anxious house hunter submitted a bid.

“We had an offer prior to going on the market,” said agent Genevieve Serroul, who had just signed on to sell the home and had it staged a few days beforehand.

“It’s a unique property in that it has a creek running through the back of it and sides onto conservation area. And we made it show well since first impressions are really important.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The master suite has a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This 50-year-old house has a wide, 1,200-square-foot plan with windows that maximize views of the greenspace behind. There’s a south-facing deck spanning the width, with access from the dining and sun rooms and an attached garage.

There is a living room and eat-in-kitchen on the main floor. On the second floor are three bedrooms and a master suite with a walk-in closet and full bathroom.

The agent’s take

“It has 100 feet frontage and 200 feet depth and that’s pretty standard for this area,” Ms. Serroul said.

“But along Carlisle Road, there are not even a handful of properties that would have the creek along the back.”

Despite the rural locale, it’s a 10-minute walk from shops, banks and a community centre. “It’s a cute area of Carlisle, great for retires and young families alike. It has a lot to offer everybody,” Ms. Serroul said.

