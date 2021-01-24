Buyer jumps the queue with brawny bid for updated Midtown Toronto semi

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

240 Roselawn Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,599,000 (Oct. 2020)

Selling price: $1,960,000 (Oct. 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,601,017 (July, 2016); $836,000 (August, 2013); $455,673 (May, 2003); $162,800 (August, 1985)

Taxes: $7,778 (2020)

Days on the market: zero

Listing agent: Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The 100-year-old home was modernized several years ago. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The seller of this semi-detached house wanted a quick sale to avoid unnecessary social contacts and disruption to their family routine and priced it well below what similar homes nearby were going for to encourage bidders. They were rewarded with a strong offer even before the official listing date.

“With Allenby school district being a big draw and very little inventory to begin with, buyers love the idea of getting something before it hits the market,” agent Andre Kutyan says.

“It’s better than most detached homes in the neighbourhood. It’s big and it’s like a new house – you can’t tell it’s an older home that was renovated.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The living room opens to a newly landscaped back garden. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 2,100-square-foot house is surrounded by tall trees with Eglinton Park across the street and a newly landscaped garden in the backyard.

Several years ago, the 100-year-old house was modernized and expanded to create a lower level guest room and a main floor family room off the kitchen. There’s also a fourth bedroom upstairs with a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom with heated floors.

A Tesla car charger is a bonus addition to the front parking pad.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The main floor features a dining room off the primary living space. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“The average semi lot is as small as 15 feet to 18- or 20-, so to have a 26.5-foot lot is rare,” Mr. Kutyan says.

“[My clients] spent a ton on landscaping with an outdoor seating area, fire pit, dining area and a lot of soft plantings and trees.”

The 2½-storey home is also within easy walking distance of neighbourhood amenities. “There’s a massive park and community centre right across the street, so with young children, you can walk out the door and have instant entertainment,” Mr. Kutyan says.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.