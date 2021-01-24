Buyer jumps the queue with brawny bid for updated Midtown Toronto semi

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer jumps the queue with brawny bid for updated Midtown Toronto semi

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

240 Roselawn Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,599,000 (Oct. 2020)

Selling price: $1,960,000 (Oct. 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,601,017 (July, 2016); $836,000 (August, 2013); $455,673 (May, 2003); $162,800 (August, 1985)

Taxes: $7,778 (2020)

Days on the market: zero

Listing agent: Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 100-year-old home was modernized several years ago.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The seller of this semi-detached house wanted a quick sale to avoid unnecessary social contacts and disruption to their family routine and priced it well below what similar homes nearby were going for to encourage bidders. They were rewarded with a strong offer even before the official listing date.

“With Allenby school district being a big draw and very little inventory to begin with, buyers love the idea of getting something before it hits the market,” agent Andre Kutyan says.

“It’s better than most detached homes in the neighbourhood. It’s big and it’s like a new house – you can’t tell it’s an older home that was renovated.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The living room opens to a newly landscaped back garden.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 2,100-square-foot house is surrounded by tall trees with Eglinton Park across the street and a newly landscaped garden in the backyard.

Several years ago, the 100-year-old house was modernized and expanded to create a lower level guest room and a main floor family room off the kitchen. There’s also a fourth bedroom upstairs with a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom with heated floors.

A Tesla car charger is a bonus addition to the front parking pad.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The main floor features a dining room off the primary living space.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“The average semi lot is as small as 15 feet to 18- or 20-, so to have a 26.5-foot lot is rare,” Mr. Kutyan says.

“[My clients] spent a ton on landscaping with an outdoor seating area, fire pit, dining area and a lot of soft plantings and trees.”

The 2½-storey home is also within easy walking distance of neighbourhood amenities. “There’s a massive park and community centre right across the street, so with young children, you can walk out the door and have instant entertainment,” Mr. Kutyan says.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
389000.00
#1704 -58 ORCHARD VIEW BLVD, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
0
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Location! Excellent Investment Opportunity! Modern Neon Condos Located In The Heart Of Midtown Living! Built By Pemberton Group, This Functional Boutique Condo Is Situated In The Highly Convenient Residential Neighborhood, Great Investor Or Starter Unit. In The Heart Of Yonge And Eglington, With Beautiful Unobstructed Views, Walking Distance To Subway, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Etc. This Is A Bright Modern Unit With A Locker Space.**** EXTRAS **** S/S Appliances; Stove, Fridge, Dish Washer, Microwave, Washer And Dryer, Floor To Ceiling Windows. (id:31729)
Listing ID C5089224
Salesperson IRINA LOGANCHUK
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2298000.00
159 OLD ORCHARD GRVE, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Ideal Location With Walking Distance To John Wanless On Sought After South Facing Lot. Turn-Key 4 + 1/ 4 Bath, With Beautiful Hardwoods, Luxurious Finishes, & Abundant Natural Light & Multiple Skylights. Incredible Interior Spaces W Large Rooms & Open-Concept Living. Large Master Retreat W Juliette Balcony, Oversized Family Room & Fully Finished Lower Level.This Home Checks Every Box & Should Not Be Missed.**** EXTRAS **** Lots Of Incl,Beautifully Detailed Open Concept 1st Flr W Versatile Kit,W/Ss Appl&Seating For 8+.Oversized F/R,F/P's,Heated Bathrm Flrs,Fully Furnished Ll,W/Guest/Nanny Suite,B/I Bbq,Juliette Balcony.All Elf's,Win Cvrgs,Alarm Pad,Cvac&Prkg. (id:31729)
Listing ID C5087261
Salesperson LOREE ELIZABETH MENEGUZZI
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1777770.00
165 LASCELLES BLVD, Toronto, Ontario
WEISS REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
A Beautiful Four Bedroom Home In The Highly Sought After Chaplin Estate Neighborhood, Steps From Yonge And Eglinton. Main Floor Offers A Stunning And Spacious Living Room, With Wood Burning Fireplace Next To The Dining Room. Original Charm, With Beveled French Doors. Handcrafted Pine Kitchen And Spacious Deck With A Totally Private Backyard. Great Investment Potential Next To Office Building Slated For Future Development.**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washing Machine, Dryer (All Appliances As-Is), Light Fixtures, Window Coverings. Exclude Light In Foyer, Dining Room And Rear Porch, Drapes In Dining Room (id:31729)
Listing ID C5079112
Salesperson MICHAEL S. WEISS
Brokerage WEISS REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3188000.00
206 CRAIGHURST AVE, Toronto, Ontario
HOMELIFE BEST CHOICE REALTY
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome To 206 Craighurst Ave. Modern Living At The Heart Of Lawrence Park S. One Of A Kind, Built By A Well Known Modern Builder Eco-Elegant. Modern Luxury At Its Finest. Just Steps From Yonge St. Ttc & Subway. Mins Walk To Park And All Amenities. High Ranked Elementary & High School District. Hrdwd Flr. 5 Burner Induction Wolf & Subzero Kitchen Appliances. Large Family Room French Door North Facing Yard And 2 Level Grand Deck. Master + Walkin Closet.**** EXTRAS **** High End 48"" Subzero Fridge/ Freezer, Bosch Dishwasher, Wolf Induction 5 Cook Top Electric Induction , Wolf Microwave, Built-In, Speakers, Smart Home System, Security Camera, Google Nest Thermo, Gas For Bbq. (id:31729)
Listing ID C5084367
Salesperson HAMED AMIRAN
Brokerage HOMELIFE BEST CHOICE REALTY
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
429000.00
#506 -101 ERSKINE AVE, Toronto, Ontario
DEL REALTY INCORPORATED
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Tridel Built & Managed In Trendy Yonge, Eglinton Neighbourhood, Sleek Building With 9 Ft. Ceilings, Intimate Condo With Sleeping Area, Can Be Enclosed Large Private Balcony, Built-In Appliances, State Of The Art Amenities, Roof Garden, Infinity Pool, Gym, Party, Yoga Rooms, Movie Theatre, 24 Hr. Concierge, Visitor's Parking, Walking Distance To Subway, And The Finest Of Boutiques.**** EXTRAS **** Built-In Appliances, Whirlpool Washer/Dryer, Electric Light Fixtures Window Coverings, Spot Lights In Kitchen, One Locker (id:31729)
Listing ID C5078804
Salesperson MARISA FRANCESCUT
Brokerage DEL REALTY INCORPORATED
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
795000.00
#1004 -25 BROADWAY AVE, Toronto, Ontario
HOMELIFE/BAYVIEW REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
""Republic"" Of Yonge & Eglinton By Tridel,Luxury Suite With Unobstructed Panorama View,841 Sqf,Split 2 Bed,2 Bath,Floor To Ceiling Windows,9'Ceiling,Stainless Steel Appliances,Double Thickness Granite Counter Tops In Kitchen,Stone Backslash,Hardwood Floors,Seamless Glass Shower In En-Suite,Custom Window Coverings & Closet Organizers.Energy Efficient Building-Utility Fees Very Low.Walk To Toronto's Top Schools,Trendy Shops,Restaurants,Theatres & Subway.**** EXTRAS **** S/S Appl:( Fridge,Flat Top Stove,B/I Microwave,B/I Dishwasher)Front Load Washer & Dryer, All Elf's.Windows Coverings, Closet Organizers,1 Parking,1 Locker.Amenities:Terrace With Bbq, Gym, 24Hrs Concierge,Movie Theatre,Party Room & Spa Etc. (id:31729)
Listing ID C5086953
Salesperson ELHAM GHADERIAN
Brokerage HOMELIFE/BAYVIEW REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2599999.00
445 ORIOLE PKWY, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX WEST REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Well Positioned On One Of The Best Streets In Coveted Chaplin Estates, Stunning Lot (50' X 151)' That Can Be Severed For 2 Detached Homes Or Chance To Add Your Own Personal Touches Or Renovate To Create Your Dream Home, The Possibilities Are Endless!, 5 Min Walk To Subway On Yonge Street Or To New Eglinton Lrt, Long Interlock Driveway, Large Master W/Ensuite & Walk-In Closet, No Survey, 2 Car Garage, Great Backyard Entertaining Patio, Large Principal Rooms**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, Stove, B/I Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, Window Coverings, All Broadloom Where Laid, Close To Shops, Restaurants, Parks, Community Centre & Top-Rated Schools (id:31729)
Listing ID C5080665
Salesperson FRANK NIAZI-TOURKAN
Brokerage RE/MAX WEST REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2980000.00
243 GLENCAIRN AVE, Toronto, Ontario
HOMELIFE FRONTIER YC REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Location And Location Walking Distance To Avenue Road! Demand Lytton Park! Beautiful Southerly Exposure Mature 52.99X153.50 Foot Lot Per With Huge Backyard! Detached Spacious Brick 2 Storey 5Bedrooms With Separated Entrance. Totally Renovated Top To Bottom Only For 3 Yrs With Modern Finishes.**** EXTRAS **** Quality Home On A Rare Premium Lot. See Upgrades Sheet For More Features And Inclusions. Too Many To List (id:31729)
Listing ID C5076131
Salesperson YOON-HYUN CHOI
Brokerage HOMELIFE FRONTIER YC REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
909000.00
#1513 -70 ROEHAMPTON AVE, Toronto, Ontario
HOMELIFE LANDMARK REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
The Republic In Trendy Yonge & Eglinton * Step To Subway Station, Schools, Shopping Centre, Restaurants And Much More * Approx. 1,000 Sf. Ft. * 9Ft Ceiling * Well Designed Open Concept Layout * 24 Hrs Concierge * Party Room With Kitchen, W/O To Bbq, * Exercise Room, Theatre, Outdoor Cabanas, Billiards Room, Plunge Pool & Sauna, Spectacular Eastern View ***** EXTRAS **** Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Stove, B/I Dishwasher, Microwave With Hood Fan, Washer And Dryer. (id:31729)
Listing ID C5086195
Salesperson SANGWOO SHON
Brokerage HOMELIFE LANDMARK REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
679900.00
#804 -60 BERWICK AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX PREMIER INC.
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Stunning, Luxurious,Gorgeous,9' Ceiling, Spacious And Bright One Bedroom Unit W/Balcony. Laminated Floor Throughout. Steps To Subway, Close To Shopping/Restaurants/Theater/Grocery//Schools/ Library/Banks/Granite Counter Top, Fully Equipped Fitness Facility, Yoga Studio, Gym, Steam Rm & Showers, Party Room, Guest Suite & 24 Hours Concierge. Ranked #1 Neighbourhood In City Of Toronto. Includes 1 Parking & 1 Locker.**** EXTRAS **** S/S Fridge, Stove, Microwave, B/I Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, All Elfs, All Window Coverings. Size Matters..!!! Excellent Size Of One Bedroom With 9 Ft. Ceiling Built Like A Luxury/Boutique Condo. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4966256
Salesperson ANTONIO CALZOLAIO
Brokerage RE/MAX PREMIER INC.
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies