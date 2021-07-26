 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer lands custom Rosedale estate with four-season pool for $13-million

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

3 Douglas Dr., Toronto (Rosedale)

Asking price: $13.8-million (April, 2021)

Selling price: $13,000,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: Not applicable

Taxes: $20,420 (2021)

Days on the market: 48

Listing agents: Nigel Denham, Penny Brown and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The house has a combined kitchen and family room with a two-sided fireplace.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In 2019, this five-bedroom house was custom built on a 50-by 162-foot lot largely surrounded by heritage-designated homes. The agents anticipated several months of marketing to reach buyers who could afford the $13.8-million listing price, which included all furnishings. It took seven weeks for two buyers to emerge.

“There were a few other options available off market that were more expensive than us and there were a couple other houses in the $10-million range, which were nice in their own right, but didn’t hold a candle to ours,” said agent Nigel Denham.

“We had two offers at the same time ironically, and they were from two of the first people through. It’s not the first time it has happened.”

What they got

The 2,369-square-foot basement offers a recreation area with a two-level playhouse.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 4,489-square-foot house has grand accommodations and extraordinary details throughout, such as bedrooms with 12-foot ceilings on the second floor.

“[The sellers] were able to purpose build a brand new house right out of the ground which included more modern accoutrements,” said Mr. Denham.

Extensive millwork dressed up the formal office, the dining room, as well as the combined kitchen and family room with a two-sided fireplace. There are also multiple French patio doors to a south-facing loggia and kitchen.

The 2,369-square-foot basement offers nanny quarters, a glass-enclosed gym, a home theatre and recreation area with a two-level playhouse.

The agent’s take

There are heated floors everywhere, including inside and beneath the driveway, pathways and patio.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The house also comes with “a very rare three-car, attached garage with direct access to the house,” said Mr. Denham. “Generally, the housing stock in Rosedale you’ve got a two-car garage and it’s detached.”

Another luxury is heated flooring everywhere inside and beneath the driveway, pathways and patio.

“Literally in the middle of a snowstorm in February, you could walk from your covered, heated loggia to the pool, hot tub or pool house sauna without getting snow on your toes,” he said.

