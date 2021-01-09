 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer leaps at Binbrook home before official launch

Sydnia Yu
Binbrook, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

202 Odonnel Dr., Binbrook, Ont.

Asking price: $589,900 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $630,000 (August, 2020)

Previous selling price: $316,725 (.2015)

Taxes: $3,865 (2020)

Days on the market: Zero

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The Action

Open this photo in gallery

The single-family home is based in a new neighbourhood.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

Homes for sale in Binbrook, Ont., on the southern outskirts of Hamilton, generally took three to four weeks to find a buyer last summer. To speed things along, buyers were given a sneak peek of this detached, two-storey house before its official launch date and one made an immediate offer.

“The buyer came with something strong, otherwise, we would have held off and waited for it to hit the market,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“It’s hard to get into the market – in a single-family home and in a new neighbourhood like this – in this price range. So seeing anything in the low $600,000s is pretty attractive when you consider townhouses are selling in the same area for not a whole lot less.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen opens to a private backyard.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 1,640-square-foot house with an attached garage and an unfinished basement on a 30-foot-by-92-foot lot was built just a few years ago.

The main floor was designed with the living and dining areas separated by a central staircase and an eat-in kitchen with a walkout to a private backyard.

There’s a laundry room upstairs and three bathrooms, including an ensuite in the largest of three bedrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The living and dining areas are separated by a staircase.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It’s right in the heart of Binbrook, in a very popular neighbourhood with schools within walking distance,” Mr. St. Jean said. “Binbrook fairgrounds [are just] a couple minutes away.”

“This gives you a bit more of a small-town feel, yet a 10-minute ride up one street and you’re on the Hamilton Mountain and Stoney Creek mountain in the thick of everything.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

