Buyer leaps at Binbrook home before official launch

202 Odonnel Dr., Binbrook, Ont.

Asking price: $589,900 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $630,000 (August, 2020)

Previous selling price: $316,725 (.2015)

Taxes: $3,865 (2020)

Days on the market: Zero

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The Action

Homes for sale in Binbrook, Ont., on the southern outskirts of Hamilton, generally took three to four weeks to find a buyer last summer. To speed things along, buyers were given a sneak peek of this detached, two-storey house before its official launch date and one made an immediate offer.

“The buyer came with something strong, otherwise, we would have held off and waited for it to hit the market,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“It’s hard to get into the market – in a single-family home and in a new neighbourhood like this – in this price range. So seeing anything in the low $600,000s is pretty attractive when you consider townhouses are selling in the same area for not a whole lot less.”

What they got

This 1,640-square-foot house with an attached garage and an unfinished basement on a 30-foot-by-92-foot lot was built just a few years ago.

The main floor was designed with the living and dining areas separated by a central staircase and an eat-in kitchen with a walkout to a private backyard.

There’s a laundry room upstairs and three bathrooms, including an ensuite in the largest of three bedrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s right in the heart of Binbrook, in a very popular neighbourhood with schools within walking distance,” Mr. St. Jean said. “Binbrook fairgrounds [are just] a couple minutes away.”

“This gives you a bit more of a small-town feel, yet a 10-minute ride up one street and you’re on the Hamilton Mountain and Stoney Creek mountain in the thick of everything.”

