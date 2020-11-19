Buyer makes quick over-asking bid for Leslieville condo

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Signature Realty

319 Carlaw Ave., No. 702, Toronto

Asking price: $949,000

Selling price: $1,010,000

Previous selling price: $384,322 (2012)

Taxes: $2,948 (2020)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Jose Arias, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The Work Lofts building features common workspaces, a party room and a rooftop deck. Royal LePage Signature Realty

Two corner suites at Work Lofts at Dundas Street and Carlaw Avenue were put on the market just days apart in August. This staged, two-bedroom version was on a higher floor and was oriented southwest, two characteristics that appealed to one house-hunter so much that they lodged a $1.01-million offer a few days before the scheduled presentation date.

“Although we are seeing an over-abundance of condos in the downtown core, sales are still happening,” agent Jose Arias said.

“This particular unit is a southwest corner unit and there are only two other units with that layout in total – above and below – so it’s very unique and they don’t come up very often.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The two bedrooms bookend the principal living space. Royal LePage Signature Realty

This roughly 850-square-foot suite has a wide but shallow layout, with bedrooms bookending an open principal room. Sliding doors open to a 170-square-foot terrace.

The ceiling is nine feet high, with hardwood floors underneath. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove.

There are two full bathrooms and stacked laundry machines.

Monthly fees of $532 pay for water and heating, as well as use of common workspaces, a party room and the rooftop deck. The unit comes with a storage locker and parking.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The loft-like space has nine-foot ceilings. Royal LePage Signature Realty

“It has floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows, so it gives it a different feel than other units where you might be facing other sides of buildings. You get CN Tower views and afternoon light,” Mr. Arias said.

“Also, it’s a wonderful neighborhood to live in both for singles and families alike, which is a big driver as you don’t get as many listings in Leslieville for condominiums right now.”

