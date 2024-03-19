Open this photo in gallery: Soare Productions

18 Wanless Ave., No. 305, Toronto

Asking price: $1,095,000 (February, 2024)

Selling price: $1,205,000 (February, 2024)

Taxes: $3,997 (2024)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Brayden Irwin and Carol Lome, Royal LePage Real Estate Services, Johnston and Daniel Division Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The 22-year-old condo actually received two offers, which the agents attribute to last-minute renovations.Soare Productions

The action

The owners of this two-bedroom-plus-den suite were preparing it for sale when another unit in the same boutique building on Yonge Street stole their thunder by listing ahead of them. But when that unit sold quickly, they turned the event to their advantage by gathering the contact numbers of agents representing thwarted buyers. One of those became this unit’s eventual buyer.

“We let [the other agents] know our property was coming to market to see if their client might be interested,” said agent Brayden Irwin.

“One ended up being the buyer, so it was a win-win because they were disappointed they missed out on the other unit, but they were able to get an opportunity on this one.”

There were actually two offers for the 22-year-old condo, which the agents attribute to last-minute renovations. “We recommended putting in hardwood flooring and changing out some light fixtures to refresh the space and make it more youthful,” Mr. Irwin said.

“[The sellers] ended up doing them all, so I think it paid off for them with the final sale.”

Open this photo in gallery: Both bedrooms have a walk-in closet and bathroom.Soare Productions

What they got

This 1,148-square-foot unit has an open living room with a west-facing balcony and bedrooms on opposite sides, each with a walk-in closet and bathroom.

Nearer the entrance foyer are an enclosed den and an updated, U-shaped kitchen.

The unit includes a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $950 cover water and amenities.

Open this photo in gallery: The condo has a west-facing balcony and an open living room.Soare Productions

The agent’s take

“If you’re a young professional looking to get into the neighbourhood or a downsizer who doesn’t want to leave the neighbourhood, there aren’t many options,” Mr. Irwin said. “This building satisfied both of those potential buyers.”

“It was a split-floor plan, so each bedroom has its own space. The primary bedroom has an ensuite and the second bedroom has a semi-ensuite, and they each had good light.”