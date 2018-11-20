Buyer moves fast to grab smaller South Hill home

56B Clarendon Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,895,000

Selling price: $1,870,619

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $1,415,000 (2012); $800,000 (2010); $650,000 (2006)

Taxes: $10,286 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Late in August, the residential community surrounding Sir Winston Churchill Park had few vacancies, especially for house hunters with budgets under $1.9-million. So one visitor to this semi-detached home with private parking didn’t let a week pass before negotiating a roughly $1.87-million trade for ownership.

“There weren’t very many other small homes like this in the area,” agent Elli Davis said. “There was one other listing on the street, but it was much larger, and it was about $4-million.”

What they got

This two-storey home has a distinctive brick façade paired with glass railings on the front and back decks and bow windows around a second bedroom and a breakfast area in the updated kitchen.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Wide sliding doors to the private backyard are located in nearly identical entertaining spaces with gas fireplaces on the main and lower levels. The former also provides a dining area abutting a glass-lined staircase, and the latter offers extra sleeping quarters and one of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s a good condo alternative and it was renovated and easy to maintain,” Ms. Davis said, noting the artificial grass covering the back of the 17-by-150-foot lot as an example.

“[In addition] some lots tend to be 125 or 135 feet-deep, so this one was a little deeper.”