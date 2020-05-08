Buyer negotiates deal for Roncesvalles condo

36 Howard Park Ave., No. 503, Toronto
Asking price: $748,500
Selling price: $730,000
Taxes: $3,060 (2018)
Days on the market: 77
Co-op agent: Rebecca Dunlop, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty
The action
Agent Rebecca Dunlop’s client was looking for a two-bedroom suite priced under $800,000 in Roncesvalles Village. In January, they toured five properties with potential and set their sights on this three-year-old suite.
“There are not a whole bunch of condos available in Roncesvalles and they don’t come up all that frequently, so when [the buyer] saw what he wanted, he jumped on it,” Ms. Dunlop said.
“It was listed for quite a while, so we were able to negotiate, as opposed to go through a bidding war.”
What they got
This fifth-floor suite has a modern design with hardwood floors throughout, an open cooking area equipped with stainless steel appliances, and an entertaining space lined with south-facing windows and sliding doors to a balcony.
The unit has two bathrooms and ensuite laundry, plus parking. Monthly fees of $621 cover water and heating costs, in addition to use of the fitness and party rooms.
The agent’s take
“The biggest thing is the location; it’s one of the newer buildings in the Roncesvalles area,” Ms. Dunlop said.
“The unit has a great functional layout with little wasted space, had a beautiful kitchen and both bedrooms were large.”
