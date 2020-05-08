Buyer negotiates deal for Roncesvalles condo

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

36 Howard Park Ave., No. 503, Toronto

Asking price: $748,500

Selling price: $730,000

Taxes: $3,060 (2018)

Days on the market: 77

Co-op agent: Rebecca Dunlop, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery Condos in Roncesvalles Village, including 36 Howard Park Ave., pictured here, don't come on the market frequently, says agent Rebecca Dunlop. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

Agent Rebecca Dunlop’s client was looking for a two-bedroom suite priced under $800,000 in Roncesvalles Village. In January, they toured five properties with potential and set their sights on this three-year-old suite.

“There are not a whole bunch of condos available in Roncesvalles and they don’t come up all that frequently, so when [the buyer] saw what he wanted, he jumped on it,” Ms. Dunlop said.

“It was listed for quite a while, so we were able to negotiate, as opposed to go through a bidding war.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The suite has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and ensuite laundry. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

This fifth-floor suite has a modern design with hardwood floors throughout, an open cooking area equipped with stainless steel appliances, and an entertaining space lined with south-facing windows and sliding doors to a balcony.

The unit has two bathrooms and ensuite laundry, plus parking. Monthly fees of $621 cover water and heating costs, in addition to use of the fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery At three years of age, 36 Howard Park Ave. is one of the newer buildings in the area. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

“The biggest thing is the location; it’s one of the newer buildings in the Roncesvalles area,” Ms. Dunlop said.

“The unit has a great functional layout with little wasted space, had a beautiful kitchen and both bedrooms were large.”

