Buyer negotiates lower price for North York townhouse

25 Coneflower Cres., No. 15
Asking price: $639,999
Selling price: $617,500
Previous selling price: $404,308 (2015)
Taxes: $2,754 (2017)
Days on the market: 21
Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action: A first-time buyer had toured about 10 homes on his own, including one about 30 minutes north of Toronto in Aurora. When agent Ira Jelinek suggested 10 more-suitable investments in Toronto, the buyer seized the opportunity to bargain down the price of this three-storey townhouse near G. Ross Lord Park in May.
“There are a lot of different options [in the complex], but there wasn’t anything really available like this. We were really attracted to it because it was a corner unit,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“[Plus] this was close to the buyer’s workplace and it’s not far from transit.”
What they got: This three-bedroom townhouse has a fairly standard floor plan in the master-planned community, with the bonus of having windows at the front and side of the house.
A stone patio is located by the entrance to the main floor, where there are open living and dining areas with nine-foot ceilings and a kitchen equipped with granite counters, porcelain flooring and stainless-steel appliances.
The largest bedroom occupies the entire third floor with a Juliet balcony, two closets and one of three bathrooms.
Single-car parking is included. Water costs are paid through monthly maintenance fees of $376.
The agent’s take: “It was nice and new – only a couple years old,” Mr. Jelinek said. The complex also has an outdoor swimming pool, underground parking and lower maintenance fees compared with similar buildings, he said.
