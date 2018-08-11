 Skip to main content

Buyer negotiates lower price for North York townhouse

Done Deal

Buyer negotiates lower price for North York townhouse

Sydnia Yu
TORONTO
Special to The Globe and Mail

25 Coneflower Cres., Unit 15.

25 Coneflower Cres., No. 15

Asking price: $639,999

Selling price: $617,500

Previous selling price: $404,308 (2015)

Taxes: $2,754 (2017)

Days on the market: 21

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The kitchen is equipped with granite counters, porcelain flooring and stainless-steel appliances.

The action: A first-time buyer had toured about 10 homes on his own, including one about 30 minutes north of Toronto in Aurora. When agent Ira Jelinek suggested 10 more-suitable investments in Toronto, the buyer seized the opportunity to bargain down the price of this three-storey townhouse near G. Ross Lord Park in May.

“There are a lot of different options [in the complex], but there wasn’t anything really available like this. We were really attracted to it because it was a corner unit,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“[Plus] this was close to the buyer’s workplace and it’s not far from transit.”

The third-floor bedroom features a Juliet balcony.

What they got: This three-bedroom townhouse has a fairly standard floor plan in the master-planned community, with the bonus of having windows at the front and side of the house.

A stone patio is located by the entrance to the main floor, where there are open living and dining areas with nine-foot ceilings and a kitchen equipped with granite counters, porcelain flooring and stainless-steel appliances.

The largest bedroom occupies the entire third floor with a Juliet balcony, two closets and one of three bathrooms.

Single-car parking is included. Water costs are paid through monthly maintenance fees of $376.

A stone patio is located by the entrance to the main floor.

The agent’s take: “It was nice and new – only a couple years old,” Mr. Jelinek said. The complex also has an outdoor swimming pool, underground parking and lower maintenance fees compared with similar buildings, he said.

