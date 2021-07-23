 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
Sale ends in
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer offers $667,000 extra to overtake 11 bidders for four-bedroom house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

190 Grenview Blvd. S., Toronto (Sunnylea)

Asking price: $2.238-million (April, 2021)

Selling price: $2.905-million (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,171,000 (December, 2013)

Taxes: $8,400 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Courtney Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen was modified with marble countertops, oak flooring and stainless steel appliances.

Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

This four-bedroom house was renovated to such a high degree that it took about a week to have the building decluttered, staged and photographed for a spring launch. In slightly less time, it fetched a dozen offers, including many from families starved for move-in ready options in the area.

“At the time, there wasn’t much on the market and whatever was [on the market] really didn’t compare to this property,” agent Courtney Farquhar said.

“There were two homes on Grenview just north of this one – both of which were on smaller lots and had not been as updated and renovated like this home – and they both sold for over $2-million.

Story continues below advertisement

“We felt listing this at the price we did was a fair price, and people would see the value of our home comparatively speaking.”

The successful bid added $667,000 on top of asking price.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

This four-bedroom house was renovated to such a high degree that it took about a week to have the building decluttered, staged and photographed for a spring launch.

Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

This two-storey house was erected in the 1940s, but signs of recent improvement are visible throughout.

For instance, the 42-foot-by-123-foot lot was given new landscaping and an interlocking stone driveway. The attic above the garage was converted into a bedroom, and two of the four bathrooms were clad in marble finishes. The eat-in kitchen was also modified with marble countertops, oak flooring and stainless steel appliances.

Pot lights illuminate entertaining areas on the main and lower levels. The former also exits to a wide deck and yard.

Meanwhile, traditional elements range from a curved doorway in the office to a wood-burning fireplace in the dining room.

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Pot lights illuminate entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

“It was a very special home with the nicest of light fixtures, finishings and millwork,” Ms. Farquhar said.

“A lot of homes in the area originally have three bedrooms and two bathrooms but would then be built out over the garage to have a fourth bedroom, which is essentially what [the sellers] did.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies