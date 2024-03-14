Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

21 McRae Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2.395-million (February, 2024)

Selling price: $2.425-million (February, 2024)

Previous selling price: $432,000 (June, 1994)

Taxes: $9,348 (2023)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Armin Yousefi and Megan Whyte, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: There are formal living and dining rooms along with a modern eat-in kitchen.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This four-bedroom house had 43 visitors over three weekdays, and more were likely to attend the open house scheduled for the weekend. But one buyer was interested enough to offer the sellers a $30,000 bonus to shut out possible rivals. The offer was accepted.

“The purchasers had fallen in love with the house and wanted to make sure their offer was competitive,” said agent Armin Yousefi.

“Leaside generally has its own micro market, and detached homes under the $3-million price tag seem to have the most traction.

“The more turnkey the house, the more demand they have and the quicker they sell,” said Mr. Yousefi. “This house fell into that category.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The house has undergone improvements by various owners over the years.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-storey house was built on a 43- by 159-foot lot around 1942, and improved by various owners to provide 2,610 square feet of modern living space, including a recreation area downstairs.

There are formal living and dining rooms along with a modern eat-in kitchen. The rear family room has a gas stove and an exit to a wraparound deck and the south-facing yard.

There is interior access to the garage. One of the home’s four bathrooms has heated floors.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home has 2,610 square feet of modern living space, including a recreation area downstairs.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s one of the prettiest houses on that street,” Mr. Yousefi said.

“A lot of Leaside homes in this price category tend to only have three bedrooms and ours had four.

“It has three fireplaces, which is a great feature,” Mr. Yousefi said.

“It has a real garage, which is rare to find in Leaside, and a really private garden.”